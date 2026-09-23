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Black Market Is Going for a Guinness World Record in Nigeria: 5 Things to Know

Nora Awolowo’s new Nollywood crime thriller, *Black Market*, is hosting a historic 50,000-person Guinness World Record screening attempt at Tafawa Balewa Square in Lagos on Saturday, 26 September.
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Omowunmi Dada, Linda Ejiofor-Suleiman, and Scarlet Gomez dressed in traditional patterned outfits for Black Market

Omowunmi Dada, Linda Ejiofor-Suleiman, and Scarlet Gomez captured in character during the Abeokuta shoot for the Nollywood thriller Black Market.

Do you know that come 26th of this very month of September, a group of young Nigerian creatives will attempt to break a Guinness World Record for the largest single-location film screening ever?

The film, produced by Nora Awolowo and directed by Fatimah Binta Gimsay, who also co-wrote the screenplay alongside Abdul TijaniAhmed, is the highly anticipated crime thriller Black Market. It marks another big-screen moment for the team following the massive success of their 2025 box-office hit, Red Circle.

So, while you get ready to head out to the iconic Tafawa Balewa Square this Saturday, here are five things you should know about the movie and this historic moment.

Lateef Adedimeji, Itele D Icon, Shamz Garuba, and Eme Kanaga on the set of Black Market

Lateef Adedimeji, Ibrahim Yekini (Itele D Icon), Shamz Garuba, and Eme Kanaga during behind-the-scenes shoots for Black Market.

A Historic Guinness World Record Attempt

Rather than hosting a typical indoor, invitation-only premiere, the team is opening the doors to 50,000 film lovers at Tafawa Balewa Square (TBS) in Lagos. Their goal is to smash the current world record of 43,000 attendees for a single film screening. It is a bold, community-first celebration of Nollywood that turns a movie premiere into a massive cultural festival. If you are yet to get your ticket, you might want to do that now.

The Story Behind Black Market

Set against the backdrop of fuel scarcity and economic pressure, Black Market follows five market women who build a highly structured, cross-border smuggling network to survive. When a rival kidnaps the daughter of one of the women, their underground empire is thrown into turmoil, forcing them into a high-stakes test of loyalty and survival. Filmed in Abeokuta, Ogun State, it delivers a deeply grounded story rooted in real-world themes.

Omowunmi Dada, Teniola Aladese, Linda Ejiofor-Suleiman, and Susan Pwajok inside a cargo truck on the Black Market film set

Omowunmi Dada, Teniola Aladese, Linda Ejiofor-Suleiman, and Susan Pwajok on set filming Black Market.

A Starlight Cast of Nollywood Favourites

The on-screen talent for this project is top-tier. Lateef Adedimeji and Linda Ejiofor-Suleiman lead the charge, bringing serious depth to their roles. They are joined by brilliant performances from Omowunmi Dada, Uzor Arukwe, Scarlet Gomez, Mike Afolarin, Taye Arimoro, Lateef Adedimeji, Linda EjioforSuleimanIbrahim Yekini (Itele D Icon), Teniola Aladese, Tomiwa Tegbe, Susan Pwajok, Andrew Yaw Bunting, Shamz Garuba and Adeoluwa Akintoba, making it one of the most exciting ensemble lineups of the year.

Linda Ejiofor-Suleiman and Shamz Garuba filming a scene for the crime thriller Black Market

Linda Ejiofor-Suleiman and Shamz Garuba on location in Abeokuta during the filming of Black Market.

Women Championing High-Octane Cinema

At its core, Black Market is steered by two of the most dynamic female forces in modern Nollywood: producer Nora Awolowo and director Fatimah Binta Gimsay. Seeing women lead a large-scale, genre-bending crime thriller proves once again that female filmmakers in Nigeria are comfortably taking charge of heavy action and complex storytelling.

Redefining How We Experience Nollywood Premieres

By taking this event to a national landmark like TBS, the team is fundamentally changing how movies meet their audience. It skips the exclusive red-carpet velvet ropes to make cinematic history accessible to everyday fans. It is pure celebration, national pride, and brilliant entertainment all wrapped into one unforgettable weekend.

Producer Nora Awolowo and director Fatimah Binta Gimsay reviewing footage on camera monitor for Black Market

Producer Nora Awolowo and director Fatimah Binta Gimsay monitoring takes on the set of Black Market.

Producer Nora Awolowo and director Fatimah Binta Gimsay posing in black outfits and sunglasses

Filmmakers Nora Awolowo and Fatimah Binta Gimsay, the creative duo behind Black Market.

Linda Ejiofor-Suleiman and Shamz Garuba filming a scene for the crime thriller Black Market

Linda Ejiofor-Suleiman and Shamz Garuba on location in Abeokuta during the filming of Black Market.

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