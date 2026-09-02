Nigerian Movies Coming in September 2026: From A Mama Deola Wedding Story to One Gidi Night

If your September plans currently look like work, eat, sleep and repeat, Nigerian cinema would like a word. This month comes with a fresh crop of films ready to give us reasons to leave the house, cancel plans or simply stay glued to the sofa.

There are big-screen releases, highly anticipated streaming arrivals, familiar faces, new pairings and stories spanning comedy, crime, romance and everything in between. In other words, your watchlist is about to get very busy. Here are the Nigerian films coming your way this September.

A Mama Deola Wedding Story

If you have ever laughed out loud at Folagade Banks’ iconic Mama Deola skits, you are in for a total treat as the character makes a grand leap into a feature-length film. The story unfolds around the hilarious chaos of Demilola and Femi’s big day, where family drama, endless antics, and colorful wedding guests threaten to completely derail the celebrations.

Folagade Banks shines as the writer, producer, and star of the film, bringing the beloved Mama Deola character to life under the brilliant direction of veteran filmmaker Femi Adebayo. The star-studded cast features Omowunmi Dada and Rotimi Salami as the central couple, alongside Shaffy Bello, Bukky Wright, Iya Rainbow, Erica Nlewedim, Toyin Abraham, and Akin Lewis. You can stream this hilarious family comedy exclusively on Kava, where it premieres on September 3, 2026.

Confusion Na Wa

For cinema lovers who appreciate a classic dark comedy, the acclaimed 2013 hit Confusion Na Wa makes a very welcome return to our screens this month. The narrative follows a chaotic chain of random, intertwined events over twenty-four hours in a Nigerian city, all set off when a lost mobile phone falls into the wrong hands. Written and directed by Kenneth Gyang, the award-winning film features an extraordinary ensemble cast including Ramsey Nouah, Ali Nuhu, OC Ukeje, Tunde Aladese, and Tony Goodman. Produced by Kenneth Gyang and Tom Rowlands-Rees, this clever piece of storytelling is available to stream on Kava from September 3, 2026.

Ordinary People

If high-stakes drama and pulse-praise suspense are your thing, Moses Inwang’s crime thriller series Ordinary People needs to be at the top of your list. The story delves into a quiet neighbourhood where a hidden web of stolen money, deceit, and deep-seated paranoia begins to unravel, forcing everyday residents into extraordinary circumstances. Directed and produced by Moses Inwang, who spent six years conceptualising the project, the production boasts an incredible cast featuring Ramsey Nouah, Chidi Mokeme, Adunni Ade, Michelle Dede, Sharon Ooja, Lasisi Elenu, Uche Montana, and Jackie Appiah. You can catch this gripping eight-part series globally on Netflix starting September 4, 2026.

19

Taking an insightful look into the roots of cybercrime in Nigeria, 19 offers a gripping exploration of ambition, technology, and the choices that define a generation. The plot centres on Ndubuisi Madueke, a brilliant young man whose rise in the early days of tech-driven crime leads to his eventual arrest and a sobering reckoning with his past. Written and directed by Tola Odunsi, the film features standout performances from Ademola Adedoyin, Enado Odunsi, Williams Benson, Stan Nze, Bisola Aiyeola, Sola Sobowale, Deyemi Okanlawon, and Charles Okafor. Produced by Urban Vision, this thought-provoking crime drama debuts exclusively in cinemas nationwide on September 11, 2026.

One Gidi Night

Lagos nights are known for being unpredictable, and One Gidi Night captures that intense energy in a stylish neo-noir crime thriller. The story unfolds over one desperate night in the bustling metropolis, where a good man finds himself pushed to the edge and forced to make impossible choices just to survive. Written, directed, and produced by James Abinibi, the film brings together a powerhouse cast starring Gabriel Afolayan, Uzor Arukwe, Wumi Toriola, Ibrahim Yekini, Idia Aisien, and Kelvin Ikeduba. Distributed by FilmOne Entertainment, this gripping thriller hits cinemas nationwide on September 11, 2026.