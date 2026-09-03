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Osas Ighodaro Looked Every Bit the Bride in This Veekee James Gown for A Mama Deola Wedding Story Premiere

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Osas Ighodaro Looked Every Bit the Bride in This Veekee James Gown for A Mama Deola Wedding Story Premiere

Osas Ighodaro stepped onto the red carpet at the Lagos premiere of A Mama Deola Wedding Story wearing a custom bridal couture gown by Veekee James, featuring a sheer illusion corset, crystal embellishments, and a sweeping chapel train.
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Osas Ighodaro posing in a floor-length sheer illusion lace corset dress by Veekee James

Osas Ighodaro channels wedding couture in Veekee James at the A Mama Deola Wedding Story premiere.

There’s something we need to tell you, and we want you to take it seriously. In fact, sit somewhere nice for this one. Have you seen the looks from the A Mama Deola Wedding Story premiere? Don’t worry, we’ve got you. We’re going to give you all the looks until choosing a favourite becomes a genuinely difficult task.

But first of all — and we mean first of all — there is Osas Ighodaro!

If the dress code was wedding couture, Osas clearly understood that this was not the time for a regular red-carpet gown. She arrived at the Lagos premiere looking every bit like someone who had been invited to the wedding and somehow became the bride.

Her custom gown was designed by Veekee James, and the designer-muse relationship between these two has given us quite a few memorable fashion moments over the years. This latest creation came in a warm nude tone beneath layers of ivory lace, starting with a sheer illusion corset bodice. The structured top featured boning and crystal and pearl embellishments that continued down the fitted, long sleeves, while floral lace appliqués travelled down the floor-length skirt.

And because a wedding couture theme apparently calls for a proper train, the gown extended into a sweeping chapel-length lace train that followed behind Osas. A matching floor-length veil, finished with floral lace edging, completed the bridal-inspired look.

Osas Ighodaro from the back showing a long lace bridal veil and chapel train by Veekee James

Osas Ighodaro displaying the sweeping chapel train and lace-trimmed veil by Veekee James.

Her beauty styling kept things beautifully focused on the gown. Osas wore her hair in a high, sleek half-up ponytail with loose waves cascading down, while soft side-swept bangs framed her face. Bronze-toned makeup, defined cat-eye liner, sculpted cheeks and a glossy nude-brown lip finished the look, with small drop earrings adding just enough jewellery.

Osas Ighodaro with bronze glam makeup, high ponytail, and crystal drop earrings wearing Veekee James

Osas Ighodaro pairing bronze glam makeup and a sleek ponytail with her Veekee James premiere look.

As for the film itself, A Mama Deola Wedding Story expands Folagade Banks’ popular Mama Deola character into a feature-length comedy centred on Demilola and Femi’s wedding, with family antics and wedding chaos along the way. Directed by Femi Adebayo, the film stars Omowunmi Dada and Rotimi Salami alongside Shaffy Bello, Bukky Wright, Iya Rainbow, Erica Nlewedim, Toyin Abraham and Akin Lewis. The Lagos premiere took place on Wednesday, September 2, ahead of its exclusive Kava release on September 3, 2026.

As for Osas, she arrived dressed for the occasion, and that wedding couture dress code certainly gave her plenty to work with. One thing about Osas and Veekee James: when they decide it is time for a bridal-inspired look, they are not coming halfway.

See more looks below

Osas Ighodaro holding a beaded silver bridal bouquet wearing a sheer crystal corseted gown

Osas Ighodaro accessorising her Veekee James look with an embellished bridal bouquet.

Osas Ighodaro wearing a custom sheer corseted Veekee James lace gown with crystal embellishments

Osas Ighodaro in custom Veekee James for the Lagos premiere of A Mama Deola Wedding Story.

Osas Ighodaro standing on a stage in a custom sheer Veekee James lace gown with train

Osas Ighodaro on stage in custom Veekee James wedding couture.

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Photo Credit: Osas Ighodaro/Instagram

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