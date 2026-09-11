Kiky Festus Walked Down the Aisle in the Custom Veekee James Gown of Her Dreams

We knew Kiky Festus would look beautiful on her wedding day. She is, after all, a doctor, a fashion creator and someone who clearly knows what she wants from a look. What we did not expect was to see a wedding dress that would have us stopping mid-scroll, zooming into pictures and wondering how many details we had missed the first time.

Have you seen Kiky’s wedding dress? Because the closer you look, the more there is to discover.

When Kiky walked down the aisle to exchange vows with fellow doctor and fashion creator Akin Faminu, she wore a custom white wedding gown by renowned Nigerian couture brand Veekee James, styled by Baudovin Ononiba. At first glance, the gown is all bridal grandeur: a sculpted corset, a sweeping train, a cathedral-length veil and layers of white lace and beadwork. Look a little closer, though, and you realise that the dress is telling a very specific story. The architecture of the church has been translated into the gown itself.

The idea came directly from Veekee James, who captured the concept perfectly when she revealed that Kiky had gone to church “wearing Church.” Kiky shared the sentiment too, describing the creation as her absolute dream dress. The reference is clear throughout the gown, which takes familiar elements of classical cathedral architecture and reworks them as couture details across the bodice, sleeves and skirt.

The front panel of the skirt and lower corset alone gives you plenty to examine. Thousands of micro-beads were individually stitched into the fabric to form Gothic archways, narrow lancet windows, soaring spires and pointed vaulted ceilings. The raised beadwork sits over a layer of fine sequinned mesh, creating another dimension beneath the architectural patterns and adding depth to the heavily worked surface.

At the centre of the gown is Veekee James’ waist-defining corset, which gives the dress its structured shape. A defined basque waistline extends from the corset into a sleek sheath silhouette, keeping the gown close to Kiky’s figure before the skirt eventually opens into its dramatic train.

Above the bust, a sheer illusion chest panel rises into a high mock-neck collar made from flame-like lace appliqués. Matching pointed lace curves around the sweetheart bustline, framing the décolletage and continuing the pointed shapes seen throughout the dress. The result is a neckline that feels almost architectural in itself, with each lace motif adding to the cathedral reference.

Turn the gown around and the detailing continues. The back is covered in sheer illusion mesh with a clean centre zipper line, bordered by vertical pointed lace appliqués that echo the architectural lines of the collar. The full-length sheer illusion sleeves are matched to Kiky’s skin tone and run with vertical rows of micro-pearls, creating an elongated pinstripe effect along the arms. At the wrists, hand-placed white lace cutouts extend over the backs of her hands, adding another carefully considered detail to the sleeves.

Then there is the skirt and train, which give the gown its full bridal scale. The skirt tapers closely through the hips and thighs before opening into a wide, fan-shaped circular chapel train. Along the entire hem is a border of pointed lace edging that repeats the crown-like pattern around the neck, tying another part of the dress back to the original architectural idea.

The veil continues the story without taking attention away from the gown. Kiky wore a cathedral-length sheer tulle veil trimmed with a wide, continuous band of scalloped Guipure lace. Draped over her head as a blusher, it added another layer of bridal detail while leaving the beadwork beneath visible through the sheer fabric.

For the beauty look, hair stylist Adefunke pulled Kiky’s hair into a smooth, high parted bun, allowing the high illusion collar to remain fully visible. Makeup artist Ariyike Glams went with glowing neutral bridal glam, while a minimalist bouquet of fresh white baby’s breath provided a simple finishing touch against the heavily detailed gown.

There is a reason this is a dress you want to zoom into. From the tiny beads forming cathedral windows on the skirt to the pointed lace around the neckline, the pearl detailing on the sleeves and the architectural references carried through to the train, Veekee James gave Kiky a gown that reveals something new the longer you look at it. And for a bride who had described it as her dream dress, every one of those details feels right at home.

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Photo Credit: Kayode Ogungbade/Instagram