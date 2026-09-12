What to Watch This Weekend: Tope Olowoniyan’s “A Summer for Fountain” With Joke Silva, Kunle Remi & Deyemi Okanlawon

If you are searching for the perfect excuse to curl up, grab your favourite weekend snacks, and sink into Nollywood excellence, we have found your ultimate watch-party pick. Fresh off its release on YouTube, Tope Olowoniyan TV’s first original feature film, A Summer for Fountain, is officially serving the internet a heartfelt story of love, trauma, and self-discovery.

Marking a major career milestone, this project stands as the first original film from Tope Olowoniyan’s production company. According to the actress, the release comes after 11 years of taking every role given to her and building towards the dream of telling stories of her own.

What makes this release extra special for Nollywood lovers is a historic screen moment: the iconic Joke Silva makes her official YouTube film debut in this production. Opposite Joke, the stacked ensemble cast includes fan favourites and top industry talents—Kunle Remi, Deyemi Okanlawon, Omowunmi Dada, Tracy George, Leo Oji, Chioma Okafor, Angel Unigwe, and Tope Olowoniyan herself—who each bring emotional depth to the screen.

Directed by Jide Oyegbile (JBlaze), the movie explores a deeply moving premise: what if the people you love aren’t asking for more, but are simply asking for more of you? We so easily say “I’ll call tomorrow” or “I’ll make time when life isn’t so busy,” but A Summer for Fountain asks what happens when the very moments we keep postponing turn out to be the ones that matter most.

At its core, it is an emotionally resonant narrative about family, friendship, love, complicated choices, laughter, and the people who remind us what it truly means to show up.

Watch below