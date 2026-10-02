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Mr. P’s “Chukwu Mee” Video Is a Celebration of Faith and Igbo Culture

Mr. P delivers the official visuals to “Chukwu Mee,” an ID Directions-directed visual celebrating faith, perseverance, and Igbo culture through choir harmonies and tailored styling.
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Mr P wearing a cream double breasted suit white fedora and sunglasses in Chukwu Mee music video

Mr. P in a cream double-breasted suit and fedora in the official “Chukwu Mee” music video.

Have you been listening to Mr. P’s “Chukwu Mee”? There’s now a video for the Afro-gospel track, directed by ID Directions.

Translating from Igbo as “God Did It,” “Chukwu Mee” is a song of praise and thanksgiving, with Mr. P reflecting on the hurdles he has overcome, the scepticism he has faced, and the role of faith in getting him to where he is today. He also sings about silent prayers, patience and taking things as they come, summed up in the line, “no rush, no force.”

The production pairs upbeat percussion with choir harmonies, giving the song its celebratory feel. The video follows that same direction, moving between polished studio scenes, traditional Igbo imagery, church gatherings and social celebrations.

Mr. P opens the video in an oversized cream double-breasted suit with a matching fedora, before changing into a brown vest over dark tailoring, finished with gold chains. Later, he leans fully into traditional Igbo styling in a black Isiagu top, red okpu agu cap, dark sunglasses and an Akupe hand fan.

Traditional dancers in checkered blue outfits join him for the cultural scenes, while a choir dressed in flowing off-white robes performs alongside them. The video also features women in fascinators, pearls and evening wear, waving handkerchiefs and dancing through scenes that feel closer to a lively celebration than a formal performance.

Across the different settings, “Chukwu Mee” keeps its focus on gratitude, faith and the idea of looking back at what you have overcome and simply saying, as the title goes, “God did it.”

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