BN Scoop: Photos from Regina Daniel’s Son Munir Neji’s First Birthday

Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels and Ned Nwoko celebrated their baby Munir Neji‘s first birthday with an intimate party attended by close family and friends including celebrities like Mr. P and Tonto Dikeh.

Regina has now shared photos from the celebration on social media and we’ve got them here for you to see. Captioniing the photos, she wrote:

First of all, I am LOVED and now I know that 🙈

29/June has to be one of my best days on earth….

A hearty and loving ‘Thank You’ to everyone that made it even more special. The party may be over, but I still play the events over and over in my head. I had such a great time. Thank you for making time for me & my babymoon on his special day….Thank you for sharing in one of the best days of our lives…..thank you for the abundant gifts and your immense love….Thank you for celebrating my moon… @princemunirnwoko thank you …thank you…thank you…. The gratitude in my heart is excessive and I am shorts of words. Permit me to flood your timeline with lots of pictures as I can’t get over #tothemoonandback2021 🙏🙏🙏🙏

Photo Credit: @regina.daniels