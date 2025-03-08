Women Leading Change: Oprah and Prada Uzodimma Promote Disability Inclusion with The Ability Life Initiative

In a bold step towards creating a more inclusive society, power sisters Oprah and Prada Uzodimma have officially unveiled The Ability Life Initiative (TALI), a foundation dedicated to empowering Persons With Disabilities (PWDs) and advocating against discrimination.

Since 2020, Oprah and Prada, Co-Founders of The Ability Life Initiative, have led numerous impactful initiatives under the organization. These include skincare sensitization outreaches for individuals with albinism in Abuja and Imo State, where attendees received education on their unique skincare needs alongside essential supplies.

Additionally, The Ability Life Initiative facilitated training at Government Secondary School, Kuje, Abuja, on the use of the Cboard Augmentative and Alternative Communication (AAC) application, while also donating educational materials, wheelchairs, and other tools to promote inclusive learning.

While these efforts were commendable, there was a need to officially launch The Ability Life Initiative, creating a platform to share its vision, amplify its impact, and attract greater support and partnerships for persons with disabilities. In response, the Co-Founders orchestrated a landmark event on February 20, 2025, bringing together top government officials, industry stakeholders, disability rights advocates, and beneficiaries of The Ability Life Initiative’s initiatives.

Some of the distinguished guests present at the event included:

Governor of Kwara State, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq

First Lady of Kwara State, Olufolake Razaq

Deputy Governor of Imo State, Chinyere Ekomaru

Senator Representing Delta North Senatorial District, Ned Nwoko

Honourable Minister of Innovation, Science and Technology, Uche Nnaji

Honourable Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Nkeiruka Chidubem Onyejeocha ,

, Honourable Minister of Women Affairs, Imaan Sulaiman Ibrahim

Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to the President on Disability Affairs, Mohammed Abba Isa

Senior Human Rights Adviser to the Executive Secretary of Nigeria’s National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), Hillary Ogbonna

Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Disability, Bashiru Dawodu

Executive Secretary of the National Commission for Persons with Disabilities (NCPWD), Ayuba Gufwan

Principal Partner of Ojukwu Chikaosolu & Co, Chikaosolu Ojukwu

Founder of The Albino Foundation Africa, Jake Epelle

Chief Responsibility Officer of the Centre for Ability, Rehabilitation and Empowerment (CARE), Chike Okogwu

Other special guests

The conversations at the launch focused on actionable solutions for fostering greater inclusivity in Nigeria, leading to meaningful partnerships that will drive lasting change.

As women continue to drive change globally, Prada, a legal practitioner and Humanitarian, and Oprah, a public health expert, stand as powerful examples of leadership, courage, collaboration and commitment to social impact. Their efforts highlight the importance of initiatives that promote inclusion and social development.

The unveiling of TALI marks the beginning of a new phase in the conversation around disability rights, with a focus on long-term impact and collaboration.

