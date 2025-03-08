G. Elias Marks IWD 2025 with CSR Initiative Supporting Survivors of Gender-Based Violence

Gender equality and women’s empowerment remain critical to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). While women make up a significant portion of the global population, they continue to face barriers in education, employment, and financial inclusion. For many, these inequalities are compounded by gender-based violence, limiting their access to safety, justice, and economic independence.

According to the World Bank, nearly 2.4 billion women worldwide lack the same economic rights as men. A similar report by the World Bank also indicates globally about 1 in 3 (30%) of women worldwide have been subjected to gender-based violence in their lifetime. Addressing these challenges is not just a moral imperative but a necessity for sustainable socio-economic growth.

In line with the 2025 International Women’s Day theme, “Accelerate Action”, G. Elias marked the occasion with a corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative supporting survivors of gender-based violence. Recognising International Women Day as a moment not only to celebrate women’s achievements but also to drive meaningful change, the firm took deliberate action to support those most vulnerable.

G. Elias team in Lagos and Abuja visited two shelters providing refuge and rehabilitation for survivors of domestic violence, abuse, and trafficking—Transit Home in Lagos and the Dorothy Njemanze Foundation in Abuja. During these visits, team members engaged in heartfelt conversations with survivors, listening to their experiences and reinforcing the importance of inclusion, empowerment, and access to justice.

In addition, the company donated essential food items and cash gift to enhance the shelters. These interactions underscored the urgent need for continued advocacy and structural support for survivors.

“We believe that empowering women is fundamental to building a more just and equitable society. Our outreach initiatives, including our visits to these shelters, reflect this commitment. We are also dedicated to fostering economic and social inclusion for women in all spheres of life. Through initiatives like this, we aim to drive real impact by not only addressing immediate needs but also advocating for long-term solutions that promote gender equality, professional advancement, and economic empowerment. We remain steadfast in our efforts to contribute meaningfully to the broader movement for women’s rights and inclusion.” – Michelle Chikezie, Partner at G. Elias.

This initiative is part of G. Elias’ broader commitment to social impact, advocating for women’s rights, and contributing to the well-being of vulnerable groups in society. By standing with survivors and fostering a culture of inclusion, the firm remains dedicated to championing positive change beyond the boardroom.

G. Elias encourages everyone to play a role in fostering an inclusive society where every woman and girl can live free from violence and discrimination. #Gelias #AccelerateAction #IWD2025

