Navigate the Future of Fashion Like a Boss: A Roadmap to Trends Challenges and Legal Success

Published

4 hours ago

 on

G. Elias, a leading Nigerian business law firm, is set to host a webinar titled “The Future of Fashion: Emerging Trends, New Challenges, and the Evolving Legal Landscape” on August 14, 2024.

The event aims to delve into the pressing issue within the fashion industry and explore the evolving legal framework.

“Fashion, an empire of great creativity, has become a battleground for intellectual property rights. Instances of fashion brands copying designs from independent designers have surged, raising concerns about originality, fair competition, and the overall ethical standards of the industry. This webinar aims to shed light on these challenges and provide insights into navigating the complex legal landscape.”

The fashion industry is experiencing unprecedented growth, but it is essential to protect the creative minds driving this innovation. The managing partner, G. Elias, Fidelis Adewole, said.
The webinar organised by G. Elias will address the critical issues of intellectual property rights and provide practical solutions for safeguarding intellectual property. We believe that by fostering a strong legal framework, we can create a more equitable and prosperous fashion ecosystem.

A distinguished panel of experts will discuss the implications of design copying, the evolving legal framework, and strategies for designers and brands to protect their intellectual property. Attendees will be exposed to valuable knowledge on safeguarding creative work and understanding the future of fashion.

The panel includes Fashion Consultant and Founder, Lhaude Africa, Rhoda Aguonigho; Co-Founder, Nextberries, Oluchi Nwachukwu; Former Head, Fashion & Design Department, Radford University College, Ghana, Yvonne Ntiamoah; Head of Intellectual Property, G. Elias Similoluwa Oyelude; and Senior Associate, G. Elias, Ebimobowei Jikenghan.

Don’t miss this opportunity to stay informed and ahead in the fashion industry. To be a part of the webinar, register here.

G-Elias is a leading Nigerian business law firm with a reputation for excellence in complex and innovative legal work. Founded in 1994, the firm has a strong international outlook and advises clients on a wide range of corporate, financial, dispute resolution, tax, energy, project, and commercial law matters.

Sponsored Content

