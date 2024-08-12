Connect with us

Beauty Movies & TV Style

#BBNaija: Toke Makinwa Makes a Stylish Return as Host for THE BUZZ, See the Look

Beauty BN TV Events News Style

Bonang Matheba & Her Nigerian Glamily Delivered a Night of Unmatched Glamour at Miss South Africa Finale

Beauty News Scoop

Miss Universe Nigeria Extends Invitation to Chidimma Adetshina After Her Withdrawal from Miss South Africa

Beauty BN TV Music

10 Breathtaking Face Cards from Ayra Starr

Beauty BN TV Style

Miss South Africa: 20 Times Natasha Joubert 'ATE Fashion Up' & Left No Crumbs

Beauty Scoop

Life Before #BBNaija: The Different Sides to Anita Ukah – Crowned Beauty Queen & Entrepreneur

Beauty BN TV Events Music News Style

Rihanna & Ayra Starr Sport Custom Lauren Austin Costumes for Barbados' Crop Over Festival | WATCH

Beauty BN TV Events Movies & TV Music Style

A Golden Goddess Took Over The Tonight Show, She Is AYRA STARR

Beauty BN TV Culture Events Movies Movies & TV Style

Tejiri Duke Honoured Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti with Bold Fashion Statement at Biopic's Premiere | WATCH

Beauty BN TV News Style Sweet Spot

South-Sudanese Supermodel, Adut Akech Bior Announces Pregnancy in Vogue Exclusive

Beauty

#BBNaija: Toke Makinwa Makes a Stylish Return as Host for THE BUZZ, See the Look

Avatar photo

Published

4 hours ago

 on

Glamour girl Toke Makinwa is back as the host of THE BUZZ talk show which reviews the exciting activities and dives deep into the reality of Big Brother Naija contestants. Toke highlights the drama and hottest gist from Big Brother’s house with her repertoire of interesting guests exclusively on Showmax.

Making her mark as a style star on the premiere episode for this season, she rocked a mini Julyet Peters shirt dress adorned with gold buttons and a collar, which she paired the dress with warm latte-toned makeup by Wunmique Glam, highlighting her features with a soft glow and blonde hair styled in waves, adding a striking element and a pop of colour to her ensemble.

Completing Toke’s ensemble were chunky platform heels, a bold edge to the outfit. Swipe through the carousels to see her look as captured by Bankole Ogungbemi of Bangraphy:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Toke Makinwa (@tokemakinwa)

CREDITS

BellaStylista: @tokemakinwa

Makeup: @wunmique

Outfit: @julyetpeters

Photo: @bangraphy

Looking for more African fashion and lifestyle updates? Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now!

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now! Connect with us! Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

Star Features

How Victor Bello’s Almajiri Scholar Scheme is Changing The Lives of Children in Jos

Adebola Williams celebrates mentor Kola Adesina on His 60th Birthday

The Rising of Nigeria’s Tennis Player, Oyinlomo Barakat Quadre in Today’s “Doing Life With…”

Dennis Isong: The Opportunities, Risks, and Rewards of Investing in Nigeria’s Real Estate

Today’s “Doing Life With…” Rach Idowu Looks Into What it Means to Live With ADHD
css.php