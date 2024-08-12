BBNaija: Toke Makinwa Makes a Stylish Return as Host for THE BUZZ, See the Look

Glamour girl Toke Makinwa is back as the host of THE BUZZ talk show which reviews the exciting activities and dives deep into the reality of Big Brother Naija contestants. Toke highlights the drama and hottest gist from Big Brother’s house with her repertoire of interesting guests exclusively on Showmax.

Making her mark as a style star on the premiere episode for this season, she rocked a mini Julyet Peters shirt dress adorned with gold buttons and a collar, which she paired the dress with warm latte-toned makeup by Wunmique Glam, highlighting her features with a soft glow and blonde hair styled in waves, adding a striking element and a pop of colour to her ensemble.

Completing Toke’s ensemble were chunky platform heels, a bold edge to the outfit. Swipe through the carousels to see her look as captured by Bankole Ogungbemi of Bangraphy:

