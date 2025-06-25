Connect with us

Liquorose Is the Reason We’re Reimagining the Little Black Dress Today

Liquorose Is the Reason We’re Reimagining the Little Black Dress Today

Thinking of your little black dress? Liquorose just gave it a whole new vibe in full monochrome.
2 hours ago

You know that little black dress you keep saving for the right moment? Liquorose just gave it one. The actress and reality star stepped out in a black mini so sharp, it might just make you rethink everything you thought you knew about monochrome.

Her short black dress is made from a soft, luxe fabric with a puffed mini-skirt that gives off a playful, structured feel. The one-shoulder design features a bold feathered detail, while a huge rosette with feathers on the hip makes the whole thing look like it was made for the spotlight.

She didn’t stop there. Her accessories include statement earrings in red, white, and gold, and she finished the look with towering black platform heels. Her hair is sleek, parted just right, and the makeup? Clean, smoky eyes and nude lips.

This look is a reminder that monochrome doesn’t mean boring. It’s sleek, glam, and full of personality, and the perfect inspiration for that black dress you’ve been saving.

See photos below

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Roseline Afije (@liquorose)

