Hair Laid, Diamonds On! Chioma Ikokwu’s Birthday Photos Are Pure Glam Power

Chioma Ikokwu is celebrating her birthday the only way she knows how — with full glam, a little sparkle, and a whole lot of confidence.

The businesswoman and reality TV favourite, known to many as Chioma Good Hair, dropped photos of her birthday look and it’s pure birthday energy. She’s wrapped in a white robe, but don’t be fooled, this is far from casual. Her hair is styled into long, flowing waves with a perfect side part, her edges laid with precision, and her face fully glammed up with glowing skin, dramatic lashes, and a glossy nude lip.

Then there’s the jewellery. A bold emerald necklace, matching earrings, and rings stacked just right. She even gave us that perfect “getting ready” shot — several hands around her from her team, adding final touches to her face and hair. It’s giving luxury, but it’s also giving “grateful for life and new beginnings.”

In her caption, she’s direct,

I promise to protect this new version of me with everything I am. Grateful for life and new beginnings. This year didn’t break me. It only made me STRONGER!

Happy Birthday Chioma Obiageli Ikokwu. The World is your stage 🌎✨🎂

See more photos below