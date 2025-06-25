Connect with us

Beauty Scoop Style

Hair Laid, Diamonds On! Chioma Ikokwu’s Birthday Photos Are Pure Glam Power

Beauty Scoop Style

Liquorose Is the Reason We’re Reimagining the Little Black Dress Today

Beauty Scoop Style

Ini Dima-Okojie Is Celebrating Her Birthday In a White Suit Made for Main Characters Only

Beauty Scoop

Omowunmi Dada’s Red Dress Was All the Fashion London Needed | See Photos

Beauty Scoop Style

Metallic Gold Is Having a Moment and Sarah Jakes Roberts Is Its Muse

Beauty Scoop Style

Tiwa Savage Just Gave Us Our Next Big Chop Inspo | See Photos

Beauty Promotions

Get Your Glow On: La Roche-Posay is set for her Skin Health Pop-Up at Ikeja City Mall this June!

Beauty Scoop

Osas Ighodaro Is Choosing Soft Strength This Season And We’re Locked In

Beauty Scoop Style

Crown Meets Couture! Miss Nigeria Doris Ogah Is Lady Beellionaire’s Newest Ambassador

Beauty Events Promotions

Sun-Kissed, Melanin-Protected: Inside NIVEA’s Smart Launch of Their UV Face Sunscreen for African Skin

Beauty

Hair Laid, Diamonds On! Chioma Ikokwu’s Birthday Photos Are Pure Glam Power

Diamonds, waves and nude gloss. Chioma Ikokwu’s birthday glam is all in the details.
Avatar photo

Published

5 hours ago

 on

Chioma Ikokwu is celebrating her birthday the only way she knows how — with full glam, a little sparkle, and a whole lot of confidence.

The businesswoman and reality TV favourite, known to many as Chioma Good Hair, dropped photos of her birthday look and it’s pure birthday energy. She’s wrapped in a white robe, but don’t be fooled, this is far from casual. Her hair is styled into long, flowing waves with a perfect side part, her edges laid with precision, and her face fully glammed up with glowing skin, dramatic lashes, and a glossy nude lip.

Then there’s the jewellery. A bold emerald necklace, matching earrings, and rings stacked just right. She even gave us that perfect “getting ready” shot — several hands around her from her team, adding final touches to her face and hair. It’s giving luxury, but it’s also giving “grateful for life and new beginnings.”

In her caption, she’s direct,

I promise to protect this new version of me with everything I am. Grateful for life and new beginnings. This year didn’t break me. It only made me STRONGER!
Happy Birthday Chioma Obiageli Ikokwu. The World is your stage 🌎✨🎂

See more photos below

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Chioma Ikokwu (@chiomagoodhair)

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php