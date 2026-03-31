From Velvet to Toghu to Beads: Chioma Ikokwu Took Us Through Three Looks at “The Return of Arinzo” Premiere

It is one thing to attend a premiere, but it is quite another to turn the red carpet into a personal gallery. Chioma Ikokwu, popularly known as Chioma Good Hair, did exactly that for the Lagos premiere of The Return of Arinzo. Not only was she celebrating her acting debut, but she also leaned into the “President and First Lady” theme with three distinct looks that felt deliberate, archival, and deeply cultural.

Styled by Ayams Styles, Chioma’s wardrobe for the night was a masterclass in structure and storytelling.

Her first appearance was a masterclass in texture. Wearing a custom Sevon Dejana wine velvet set, the structured corset and skirt featured a sweeping train that commanded the room. Photographed by Ayo Makinwa, the deep burgundy fabric was worked with gold and wine crystal beads.

The off-shoulder neckline folded back into sharp, sculptural wings at the shoulders, framing her silhouette like armour. With trailing leaf and branch patterns running across the velvet, the gown felt almost painterly. A statement crystal choker added a formal weight to the neckline, while the long fluted sleeves completed a look that felt both regal and formidable.

For her second look, Chioma pivoted to a “Traditional First Lady” vision, wearing a striking piece by Nigerian designer Amy Aghomi. This look was a nod to Cameroonian heritage, featuring a sweeping black cape gown embroidered with bold botanical and geometric motifs in red, gold, and green.

Cowrie shells lined the edges in considered placement, grounding the attire in intentional cultural heritage. With structured shoulders and a clean, commanding high neck, the silhouette was finished with a black beret. Taking to social media, Chioma invited her followers to educate her on the “Toghu” style, celebrating the regional craftsmanship that brought this specific vision to life on short notice.

To close out the night, Chioma shifted into a celebratory mood with a floor-length beaded halterneck gown by Djec Fashion. The dress featured concentric swirls of gold, red, burnt orange, forest green, and silver that moved around the body like a map.

The deep plunge neckline was bold, balanced by a fitted silhouette that followed her frame with complete confidence. Green beaded halter ties anchored the colour story at the top, while Old Hollywood waves and drop earrings kept the styling warm and focused. Even while standing still, the gown felt full of movement—a fitting choice for an actress celebrating her first big screen milestone.

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View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chioma Ikokwu (@chiomagoodhair)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chioma Ikokwu (@chiomagoodhair)