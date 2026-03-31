Connect with us

Scoop Style

From Velvet to Toghu to Beads: Chioma Ikokwu Took Us Through Three Looks at "The Return of Arinzo" Premiere

Inspired News Scoop

Nigeria’s Nabila Aguele Appointed Chief Executive Officer of Malala Fund

News Scoop

LIRS Tax Extension 2026: Lagos Residents Get Until April 14 to File Returns

Scoop Style

The Stars Showed Up for Iyabo Ojo’s "The Return of Arinzo" Premiere & They Showed Out!

BN TV Inspired Movies & TV Scoop

Have You Seen "A Way Forward" Yet? This Short Film About a Northern Nigerian Mum Hits Different

Scoop Style

From Blue Jacquard to Beaded Fringe — Iyabo Ojo Owned "The Return of Arinzo" Premiere

Events Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

Your Complete Guide to the 12th AMVCAs: Nominees, Key Changes & How to Vote

Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

Who Made the Cut, Who Surprised Us? See the Full List of 2026 AMVCA Nominations

BN TV Music Scoop

She’s The Queen! Watch Tiwa Savage Go From ‘You4Me’ to ‘Energy’ at the MOBOs

BN TV Music Scoop

Ayra Starr & Angélique Kidjo Are Talking About Living Life and Getting It on "Aye Kan"

Scoop

From Velvet to Toghu to Beads: Chioma Ikokwu Took Us Through Three Looks at “The Return of Arinzo” Premiere

Chioma Ikokwu marked her acting debut at the Lagos premiere of ‘The Return of Arinzo’ with a curated style journey through three distinct visions. From custom Sevon Dejana velvet and a topographic Djec Fashion gown to an archival Toghu-inspired tribute by Amy Aghomi, each look interpreted the night’s ‘First Lady’ theme.

Avatar photo

Published

3 hours ago

 on

A three-panel collage of Chioma Ikokwu (Chioma Goodhair) showing her wardrobe for The Return of Arinzo premiere: the deep burgundy Sevon Dejana velvet gown (left), the topographic Djec Fashion halterneck (centre), and the Cameroonian-inspired Amy Aghomi cape (right).

A three-panel collage of Chioma Ikokwu (Chioma Goodhair) showing her wardrobe for The Return of Arinzo premiere: the deep burgundy Sevon Dejana velvet gown (left), the topographic Djec Fashion halterneck (centre), and the Cameroonian-inspired Amy Aghomi cape (right).

It is one thing to attend a premiere, but it is quite another to turn the red carpet into a personal gallery. Chioma Ikokwu, popularly known as Chioma Good Hair, did exactly that for the Lagos premiere of The Return of Arinzo. Not only was she celebrating her acting debut, but she also leaned into the “President and First Lady” theme with three distinct looks that felt deliberate, archival, and deeply cultural.

Styled by Ayams Styles, Chioma’s wardrobe for the night was a masterclass in structure and storytelling.

Her first appearance was a masterclass in texture. Wearing a custom Sevon Dejana wine velvet set, the structured corset and skirt featured a sweeping train that commanded the room. Photographed by Ayo Makinwa, the deep burgundy fabric was worked with gold and wine crystal beads.

The off-shoulder neckline folded back into sharp, sculptural wings at the shoulders, framing her silhouette like armour. With trailing leaf and branch patterns running across the velvet, the gown felt almost painterly. A statement crystal choker added a formal weight to the neckline, while the long fluted sleeves completed a look that felt both regal and formidable.

Chioma Ikokwu in a deep burgundy velvet mermaid gown by Sevon Dejana, featuring off-shoulder sculptural wings at the shoulders and intricate gold embroidery. Photographed by Ayo Makinwa against a smoky red backdrop.

Chioma Ikokwu in a deep burgundy velvet mermaid gown by Sevon Dejana, featuring off-shoulder sculptural wings at the shoulders and intricate gold embroidery. Photographed by Ayo Makinwa against a smoky red backdrop. Photo Credit: Chioma Good Hair/Instagram

For her second look, Chioma pivoted to a “Traditional First Lady” vision, wearing a striking piece by Nigerian designer Amy Aghomi. This look was a nod to Cameroonian heritage, featuring a sweeping black cape gown embroidered with bold botanical and geometric motifs in red, gold, and green.

Cowrie shells lined the edges in considered placement, grounding the attire in intentional cultural heritage. With structured shoulders and a clean, commanding high neck, the silhouette was finished with a black beret. Taking to social media, Chioma invited her followers to educate her on the “Toghu” style, celebrating the regional craftsmanship that brought this specific vision to life on short notice.

Chioma Ikokwu standing in a commanding black cape gown by Amy Aghomi. The cape is embroidered with bold botanical and geometric motifs in red, gold, and green, and grounded by a considered placement of cowrie shells lining the edges. She wears a black beret.

Chioma Ikokwu standing in a commanding black cape gown by Amy Aghomi. The cape is embroidered with bold botanical and geometric motifs in red, gold, and green, and grounded by a considered placement of cowrie shells lining the edges. She wears a black beret. Photo Credit: Chioma Good Hair/Instagram

To close out the night, Chioma shifted into a celebratory mood with a floor-length beaded halterneck gown by Djec Fashion. The dress featured concentric swirls of gold, red, burnt orange, forest green, and silver that moved around the body like a map.

The deep plunge neckline was bold, balanced by a fitted silhouette that followed her frame with complete confidence. Green beaded halter ties anchored the colour story at the top, while Old Hollywood waves and drop earrings kept the styling warm and focused. Even while standing still, the gown felt full of movement—a fitting choice for an actress celebrating her first big screen milestone.

Chioma Ikokwu poses in a fitted, floor-length beaded halterneck gown by Djec Fashion, featuring concentric swirls of gold, red, orange, and green that move around the body like a map.

Chioma Ikokwu poses in a fitted, floor-length beaded halterneck gown by Djec Fashion, featuring concentric swirls of gold, red, orange, and green that move around the body like a map.Photo Credit: Chioma Good Hair/Instagram

See more photos below

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Chioma Ikokwu (@chiomagoodhair)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Chioma Ikokwu (@chiomagoodhair)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Chioma Ikokwu (@chiomagoodhair)

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php