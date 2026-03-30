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From Blue Jacquard to Beaded Fringe — Iyabo Ojo Owned "The Return of Arinzo" Premiere

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From Blue Jacquard to Beaded Fringe — Iyabo Ojo Owned “The Return of Arinzo” Premiere

Iyabo Ojo celebrated the premiere of The Return of Arinzo in two contrasting looks, ranging from a regal blue jacquard gown to a vibrant, crystal-fringed mini dress. The event marked her directorial debut and brought together stars from across West and East Africa at the Balmoral Hall.
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Two-panel collage of Iyabo Ojo at the premiere of The Return of Arinzo, showcasing a regal blue gown and a vibrant crystal-fringed mini dress.

Two-panel collage of Iyabo Ojo at the premiere of The Return of Arinzo, showcasing a regal blue gown and a vibrant crystal-fringed mini dress.

Iyabo Ojo did not come to her own premiere to blend in — she came to remind everyone exactly who she is.

Sunday night marked the Lagos premiere of “The Return of Arinzo,” and the actress, producer, and all-round force of nature showed up in a way that felt completely true to the moment. Two looks, one night, zero mistakes.

She opened the evening in a floor-length blue floral jacquard gown that was every bit as considered as the film she was there to celebrate. The mermaid silhouette was sleek and fitted, the long sleeves kept things modest without losing an ounce of glamour, and the dramatic draped overlay — sweeping from the shoulder and trailing to the floor — gave the whole look a cinematic sweep that felt almost mythological.

Iyabo Ojo at The Return of Arinzo premiere in a blue floral jacquard mermaid gown with a dramatic floor-length draped overlay.

Iyabo Ojo at The Return of Arinzo premiere in a blue floral jacquard mermaid gown with a dramatic floor-length draped overlay. Photo Credit: Iyabo Ojo/Instagram

For her second look, she shifted gears entirely. A heavily embellished mini dress in burnt orange and forest green, covered in layers of crystal and beaded fringing that gave the garment an almost three-dimensional life of its own. The asymmetric hem, the off-shoulder structured neckline, the gold strappy heels — everything was chosen with intention. Where the first look was still and majestic, this one was warm and celebratory, pulling the room into the mood of the night without even trying.

Iyabo Ojo at The Return of Arinzo premiere wearing a burnt orange and forest green mini dress covered in layered crystal fringing.

Iyabo Ojo at The Return of Arinzo premiere wearing a burnt orange and forest green mini dress covered in layered crystal fringing. Photo Credit: Iyabo Ojo/Instagram

Two looks, one woman, and an evening that felt like a proper beginning. “The Return of Arinzo” has arrived — and so has Iyabo.

 

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A post shared by Queen Mother (@iyaboojofespris)

 

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A post shared by Queen Mother (@iyaboojofespris)

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