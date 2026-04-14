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Iyabo Ojo Makes a Bold Case for Scarlet in This Sculpted Couture Look

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Iyabo Ojo Makes a Bold Case for Scarlet in This Sculpted Couture Look

For the 80th birthday celebration of former senator Florence Ita Giwa, Iyabo Ojo wore a floor-length scarlet Medlin Couture gown with a mermaid silhouette and tonal detailing, completed with bold jewellery and pointed heels.
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Actress Iyabo Ojo in a custom red Medlin Couture mermaid gown with tonal floral appliqué for Senator Florence Ita Giwa's 80th birthday.

Actress Iyabo Ojo in a custom red Medlin Couture mermaid gown with tonal floral appliqué for Senator Florence Ita Giwa’s 80th birthday. Photo Credit: Iyabo Ojo/Instagram

We are singing “Lady in Red” today, and Iyabo Ojo just gave us a full reference point. The actress showed up at the 80th birthday celebration of former senator Florence Ita Giwa in a scarlet look that made the room feel instantly more interesting.

For the moment, she stepped out in a floor-length gown by Medlin Couture, cut in a strapless mermaid silhouette with a sweetheart neckline. The dress fits close through the body, shaping a long line from bust to hem, while the upper section brings in tonal floral and swirl appliqué work that adds texture without breaking the bold red base.

To complete the look, she paired it with stacked red beaded bracelets, a crystal bracelet, layered gold necklaces at the neckline, and pointed red heels that peek out beneath the hem. Her hair was worn long and loose around her shoulders, while a red lip tied the tones together with ease.

Altogether, it sits in that space where colour, silhouette, and styling are all working in the same direction, nothing fighting for attention, everything building on the red.

If you’ve been planning what to wear for weddings, dinners, or special celebrations, this is one of those looks worth keeping in rotation.

See more photos below.

 

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A post shared by Queen Mother (@iyaboojofespris)

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