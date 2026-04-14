Connect with us

Music News Scoop

Fela Anikulapo-Kuti and Sade Adu to Be Inducted Into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Class of 2026

Music Scoop

It’s Here! Adekunle Gold & Olamide Reunite on “Formation”

Events Music

Abuja Came Alive: The Heineken-Powered Young Jonn Live Was Everything the Capital Deserved

BN TV Music Scoop

Are They Family or Not? Watch Osas Ighodaro & Johnny Drille Clear the Air

Music Scoop

It’s Finally Happening! Adekunle Gold & Olamide Reunite on “Formation”

Music

Omah Lay Releases Sophomore Album, "Clarity of Mind"

Music Scoop

Alex Iwobi Set to Release More To Life EP Featuring Teni, Fido & More | See Tracklist

Inspired Living Music

She's Back! Céline Dion Announces Paris Return in a Personal Birthday Message to Fans

BN TV Music

Tems Performs “What You Need” on Fallon in a Silver Mesh Look You Can’t Miss

BN TV Music Scoop

She’s The Queen! Watch Tiwa Savage Go From ‘You4Me’ to ‘Energy’ at the MOBOs

Music

Fela Anikulapo-Kuti and Sade Adu to Be Inducted Into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Class of 2026

Sade Adu and Fela Kuti have been officially announced as part of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Class of 2026. This historic double induction celebrates the enduring global influence of Afrobeat and the sophisticated soul of Sade.
Avatar photo

Published

6 hours ago

 on

A side-by-side collage featuring Sade Adu in the Performer category and Fela Kuti in the Early Influence category, both inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Class of 2026.

A side-by-side collage featuring Sade Adu in the Performer category and Fela Kuti in the Early Influence category, both inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Class of 2026.

If there was ever a moment to turn up the volume and celebrate the sheer brilliance of Nigerian musical heritage, it is right now. The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame has officially announced its Class of 2026, and the news is nothing short of legendary: both Sade Adu and the late Fela AnikulapoKuti are being inducted. Coming off the back of Fela’s recent Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award, this double win feels like a long-overdue global embrace of the sounds that started in Lagos and conquered the world.

To understand the weight of this moment, one must look at what the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame represents. Established in 1983 and headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, the institution is dedicated to archiving the history of the most influential artists, producers, and engineers who have shaped the course of popular music. Induction is not merely a popularity contest; it is a recognition of a permanent contribution to the energy and evolution of the industry. To be eligible, an artist must have released their first commercial recording at least 25 years prior to induction, and they are judged on their musical excellence, innovation, and the depth of their influence on other creators.

Our icons are entering through two distinct, equally prestigious doors. After her second nomination, the Queen of Cool herself, Sade Adu, and her band have been inducted in the Performer Category. Known for that timeless, “Quiet Storm” sophistication, Sade continues to be a primary reference point for the global music scene. Simultaneously, in a massive move for music history, the Abami Eda is being honoured with the Early Influence Award. This category is specifically reserved for artists whose spirit and sound directly laid the foundation for the music that followed, and Fela’s pioneer role in Afrobeat makes him the perfect recipient.

The induction ceremony is set to be a cinematic affair, taking place on Saturday, 14 November 2026, at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. Sade and Fela will share the stage with a heavy-hitting class that includes Oasis, Mariah Carey, Luther Vandross, Wu-Tang Clan, Phil Collins, and Lauryn Hill. For those watching from home, the ceremony will be broadcast on ABC and Disney+ later in December

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php