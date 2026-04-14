Fela Anikulapo-Kuti and Sade Adu to Be Inducted Into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Class of 2026

If there was ever a moment to turn up the volume and celebrate the sheer brilliance of Nigerian musical heritage, it is right now. The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame has officially announced its Class of 2026, and the news is nothing short of legendary: both Sade Adu and the late Fela Anikulapo–Kuti are being inducted. Coming off the back of Fela’s recent Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award, this double win feels like a long-overdue global embrace of the sounds that started in Lagos and conquered the world.

To understand the weight of this moment, one must look at what the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame represents. Established in 1983 and headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, the institution is dedicated to archiving the history of the most influential artists, producers, and engineers who have shaped the course of popular music. Induction is not merely a popularity contest; it is a recognition of a permanent contribution to the energy and evolution of the industry. To be eligible, an artist must have released their first commercial recording at least 25 years prior to induction, and they are judged on their musical excellence, innovation, and the depth of their influence on other creators.

Our icons are entering through two distinct, equally prestigious doors. After her second nomination, the Queen of Cool herself, Sade Adu, and her band have been inducted in the Performer Category. Known for that timeless, “Quiet Storm” sophistication, Sade continues to be a primary reference point for the global music scene. Simultaneously, in a massive move for music history, the Abami Eda is being honoured with the Early Influence Award. This category is specifically reserved for artists whose spirit and sound directly laid the foundation for the music that followed, and Fela’s pioneer role in Afrobeat makes him the perfect recipient.

The induction ceremony is set to be a cinematic affair, taking place on Saturday, 14 November 2026, at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. Sade and Fela will share the stage with a heavy-hitting class that includes Oasis, Mariah Carey, Luther Vandross, Wu-Tang Clan, Phil Collins, and Lauryn Hill. For those watching from home, the ceremony will be broadcast on ABC and Disney+ later in December