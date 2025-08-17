Ebuka Obi-Uchendu Pays Tribute to Fela Anikulapo-Kuti in His Big Brother Naija Eviction Sunday Look

Another Sunday night, another chance to see what Ebuka Obi–Uchendu has in store for us.

If you’ve been following the Big Brother Naija live shows, you already know the drill: before the evicted housemates are revealed, Ebuka steps on stage and gives us a moment worth savouring with his fashion choices. It’s become part of the ritual — the suspense, the glamour, and of course, Ebuka setting the tone in style.

This season, his looks have carried a thread of homage to veterans in music and film, and tonight he channels none other than Fela Anikulapo–Kuti, the Afrobeat pioneer, activist, and cultural icon. Known as Abami Eda, Fela is one of Nigeria’s greatest artistic influences, and Ebuka pays tribute in a way only he can.

Dressed in a bold all-red outfit, a patterned shirt and trousers that echo the eclectic stagewear Fela was known for, Ebuka captures the essence of the legend. The shirt falls open at the chest, nodding to that classic performance flair, while his shoes, embellished with detail, ground the look with a performance-ready edge. In one of the photos he shared, Ebuka even mirrors Fela’s pose on stage, microphone in hand, a fitting salute to the icon’s larger-than-life presence.

As for who leaves the house tonight, that remains to be seen. But before the tension builds, take a moment to enjoy Ebuka’s tribute. A stylish nod to a man whose influence still shapes Nigerian music and culture today.