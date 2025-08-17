Big Brother Naija 10/10 Just Said Goodbye to Otega & Kayikunmi

Connect with us

Scoop

Big Brother Naija Season 10 sees Otega and Kayikunmi evicted as the show intensifies. #BNxBBNaija10
Avatar photo

Published

32 minutes ago

 on

Two housemates just said their goodbyes to the Big Brother Naija 10/10 house, and what a twist it was! In just a matter of minutes, the house went from 28 to 26 contestants, leaving fans in shock and chatter buzzing on social media.

This time, it was Otega and Kayikunmi who had to pack up their dreams and exit the stage.

Otega, the chef, photographer, and developer, came into the house ready to challenge himself in a brand-new environment, test his limits, and showcase his creativity. Calm, thoughtful, and driven, he hoped to shine under pressure, but his time was cut short earlier than expected.

Kayikunmi, a banker with a passion for entertainment, made no secret of his mission. For him, Big Brother Naija was about money, fame, and pure creative fulfilment. He promised drama, controversy, and unforgettable moments — and in his short stay, he definitely brought the spark.

Now, with two housemates out, the competition is heating up. Alliances are shifting, game plans are changing, and the house is one step closer to crowning the ultimate winner.

So, BN fam, who do you think will step up next?

