Style Never Left the House! Thelma, Sabrina & Mide Brought Glam to the BBNaija10 Grand Finale

All the Drama, Glitz & Moments from the Big Brother Naija Season 10 Finale Week

Imisi Wins Big Brother Naija 10/10 and Walks Away with 80 Million Naira!

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu Closes Big Brother Naija 10/10 in a Look Fit for a King!

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu Shows Up in Statement Gingham for Big Brother Naija 10/10 Finale

Adesuwa Eworo Honours Nigeria’s Heroes Past and Present in “A Call to Remember”

OffAir with Gbemi and Toolz Features Seyi Shay Sharing Stories Behind the Music & Life

Super Eagles Announce 23-Man Squad for 2026 World Cup Qualifiers

Dede Ashiogwu Just Gave Us the Perfect Mix of Culture and Glam in This Red George

Kirk Franklin Dances, Stomps & Praises His Way Through Jennifer Hudson’s Spirit Tunnel

From emerald elegance to golden glamour, Big Brother Naija’s evicted stars made the finale a fashion moment worth remembering.
Besides the anticipation and tension that filled the room when Ebuka ObiUchendu called up Imisi and Dede for the final moment, the Big Brother Naija grand finale was also a fashion affair.

The previously evicted housemates didn’t come to watch quietly—they arrived in style, serving looks that reminded us why they had the spotlight long before finale night.

Thelma stepped out in a rich emerald green look that combined structure and flair, complete with sculptural sleeves and a sweeping train that brought a touch of royalty to the night. Sabrina leaned into high-fashion drama with a navy blue gown that featured striking bow details and feather accents, pairing it with long braids and bold makeup that gave her a polished, editorial finish. Mide chose a gold dress covered in sequins, its sleek, body-hugging cut glinting under the lights—a timeless look that matched her confident poise.

The finale might have been about crowning a winner, but these housemates made sure fashion had its moment too.

See how they showed up below:

A post shared by Ayomide Iwasokun (@mide__iwasokun)

A post shared by The Sabrina Bella (@sabrina_idukpaye)

A post shared by Thelma Lawson (@thereal_thelma)

Zita Oloruntola

A post shared by Kolapo Omotoso (@kolaomotoso_)

 

