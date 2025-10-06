Scoop
Style Never Left the House! Thelma, Sabrina & Mide Brought Glam to the BBNaija10 Grand Finale
From emerald elegance to golden glamour, Big Brother Naija’s evicted stars made the finale a fashion moment worth remembering.
Besides the anticipation and tension that filled the room when Ebuka Obi–Uchendu called up Imisi and Dede for the final moment, the Big Brother Naija grand finale was also a fashion affair.
The previously evicted housemates didn’t come to watch quietly—they arrived in style, serving looks that reminded us why they had the spotlight long before finale night.
Thelma stepped out in a rich emerald green look that combined structure and flair, complete with sculptural sleeves and a sweeping train that brought a touch of royalty to the night. Sabrina leaned into high-fashion drama with a navy blue gown that featured striking bow details and feather accents, pairing it with long braids and bold makeup that gave her a polished, editorial finish. Mide chose a gold dress covered in sequins, its sleek, body-hugging cut glinting under the lights—a timeless look that matched her confident poise.
The finale might have been about crowning a winner, but these housemates made sure fashion had its moment too.
See how they showed up below:
Ayomide Iwasokun
Sabrina Idukpaye
Thelma Lawson
Zita Oloruntola
Kola Omotoso
