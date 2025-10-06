All the Drama, Glitz & Moments from the Big Brother Naija Season 10 Finale Week

What a journey it has been! After ten unforgettable weeks, twenty-nine housemates, countless tasks, twists, and evictions, Big Brother Naija Season 10 came to a spectacular close with a finale filled with laughter, emotion, and celebration.

From the Top 10 gratitude speeches to the Independence Day festivities, daring Head of House challenges, and the final supper with Ebuka, the house remained charged with energy till the very end. And, of course, the night ended on a high note as Imisi was crowned the winner — the perfect way to wrap up a decade of Big Brother Naija experience.

Relive all the unforgettable moments of the week and see how the Big Brother Naija Season 10 finale went down:

Top Ten Gratitude Speeches

The week kicked off with the finalists reflecting on their journeys. Emotions ran high as each housemate delivered heartfelt speeches:

Kola thanked everyone for supporting him into the top ten.

Faith spoke about starting out feeling small but now embracing his growth, urging fans to believe in themselves.

Dede admitted to once feeling undeserving, dedicating her journey to God and her mother.

Kaybobo expressed gratitude for God’s grace, saying he never imagined making it this far.

Imisi thanked her fans and reflected on the strength she found in the house.

Koyin credited God, fans, and fellow housemates for his personal growth.

Isabella shared her desire to show her true self and thanked fans for keeping her till week ten.

Jason Jae reflected on his journey from feeling invisible to earning Head of House and surviving challenges.

Sultana cited her mother as her inspiration and spoke about the emotional reunion with her sister.

Mensan proudly recalled applying to Big Brother for eight years before finally making it.

The speeches ended on a high note, with housemates celebrating one another’s journeys and growth.

Jason Jae’s Poetic Head of House Victory

The final Head of House challenge brought the season full circle. Jason Jae, the season’s first Head of House, claimed the final title after completing a complex circuit faster than anyone else. For his house guest, he chose Sultana, a choice that surprised some, given his previous hesitations.

Celebrations included a mountain of treats in the store room, but drama followed when Kola was banned from speaking after accidentally breaching a confidentiality rule. Communication was reduced to pen and paper, except during diary sessions or arena visits.

The housemates were then assigned a creative twist on a previous task: attending to dolls as “babies,” which sparked playful antics and competitions.

Independence Day in the House

Housemates celebrated Nigeria’s Independence Day with traditional fashion, music, and, unsurprisingly, some fiery debates.

Koyin multitasked between cooking, ironing, and styling himself.

Faith and Dede were fully glam, preparing for the festivities.

A dispute over washing dishes escalated between Mensan and Faith, turning a simple task into a heated argument.

Despite the tension, lighter moments continued. Kola and Dede shared playful banter, and the day ended with housemates delivering heartfelt poems about why they love Nigeria, accompanied by music, dancing, and cake cutting.

Drama, Disqualifications, and Punishments

The week was not without its shocks. A relationship advice session quickly escalated when Faith broke house rules, resulting in his immediate disqualification. Meanwhile, Imisi was punished for speaking vernacular without translating, leaving her unable to talk until further notice.

Housemates pushed through the chaos to prepare for the final Thursday night turn-up, celebrating with pool parties, music, laughter, and confessions — a fitting mix of drama and levity.

The Final Supper with Ebuka

The last supper provided a chance for finalists to reflect on their journeys:

Dede described feeling fulfilled, acknowledging her guarded moments but also her growth.

Imisi rated her experience a perfect ten, embracing the chaos and her multiple personalities.

Isabella reflected on balancing performance with authenticity.

Jason Jae addressed friendships and clarified his platonic connection with Dede.

Koyin and Isabella discussed their situationship, leaving some tension unresolved.

Kaybobo, Kola, Sultana, Mensan, and others shared personal reflections, dreams, and their picks for who they felt deserved the crown.

It was an evening full of confessions, warmth, and laughter.

Diary Room Reflections

In their final diary sessions:

Jason Jae expressed confidence and plans for supporting family and investing wisely.

Imisi remained excited and emotional, praising fellow finalists and supporters.

Kaybobo outlined plans to fund sports camps, support orphanages, and reward his mother.

Sultana spoke about beauty school ambitions and shared visions for future collaborations.

Koyin, Dede, Mensan, Isabella, and Kola reflected on their journeys, achievements, and hopes for the future.

The diaries captured the highs, lows, and everything in between. A perfect mirror of the season’s journey.

Grand Finale: Imisi Crowned Winner

The season reached its climax as Imisi was crowned winner, standing out with her signature neon-green Crocs and confident, authentic presence. She claimed victory over eight other finalists, marking the close of a decade of Big Brother Naija with style, creativity, and individuality.

Dede finished as runner-up, celebrated for her poise and soft-power presence.

Koyin impressed with his consistency and charisma.

Kola, Sultana, Jason Jae, Isabella, Kaybobo, and Mensan each left a mark with distinctive personalities and memorable moments.

A Grand Stage for the Finale

The Big Brother Naija Season 10 finale came alive with music and celebration. Adekunle Gold took the stage with songs from his recently released album “Fuji”, filling the night with rhythm and warmth. Mensan, the third housemate to be evicted from the Top 10 and notably Adekunle Gold’s lookalike, joined him on stage for a memorable moment that got everyone talking. Iyanya also brought his signature energy to the stage, keeping the crowd on their feet as the anticipation for the winner built.

