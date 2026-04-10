Terra Cube Emerges Brand of the Year at ADVAN Awards

Terra Cube has emerged as a winner at the 2026 Advertisers Association of Nigeria (ADVAN) Marketing Excellence Awards, clinching the highly coveted Brand of the Year title, an honour widely regarded as the highest recognition of marketing excellence in Nigeria.

The ADVAN Awards stand as the gold standard for marketing performance, celebrating brands that demonstrate outstanding strategic thinking, creativity, execution, and measurable impact. Winning the top prize is not just an achievement; it is a definitive validation of sustained marketing brilliance at the highest level.

For Terra Cube, this recognition marks the culmination of a remarkable journey powered by consistent marketing excellence. In its debut year, the brand set the tone for its trajectory by winning Campaign of the Year at the 2023 ADVAN awards, an early signal of its disruptive potential and strategic clarity. Since then, Terra Cube has continued to build momentum, evolving into a category leader through deliberate, insight-driven marketing that has shaped its growth curve and strengthened its market position.

Central to this success has been the brand’s strategic and impactful visibility across multiple platforms. From traditional media to digital ecosystems, and from on-ground activations to cultural integrations, the brand has ensured it remains constantly present, relevant, and engaging. Today, Terra Cube is not just a seasoning brand, it is deeply ingrained in Nigeria’s food culture, connecting authentically with consumers in their everyday cooking experiences.

At the heart of Terra Cubes’ growth is its “Unwrap Joy, Unleash Taste” campaign, driven by its brand ambassador Chioma Chukwuka and anchored on #TerraCube. The campaign delivered strong, multi-platform engagement through a blend of storytelling, media visibility, grassroots activations, and cultural relevance.

From community-level activations that drove trial and affinity to its integration into Big Brother Naija 2025, where it featured prominently in daily moments, Terra Cube achieved widespread reach, sustained conversations, and heightened brand recall across Nigeria.

This 360-degree execution effectively translated visibility into impact, strengthening consumer connection and embedding Terra Cube within Nigeria’s food culture.

Speaking on the recognition, Ediri Ose-Ediale, ADVAN’s Chief Executive Officer, noted that

“Terra Cube exemplifies the essence of the ADVAN Awards with a strong strategy, bold execution, and measurable impact. From Campaign of the Year in 2023 to Brand of the Year in 2026, the brand reflects sustained marketing excellence. We commend the marketing team behind the brand for consistently delivering impactful campaigns and meaningful consumer connections at scale.”

Commenting on the recognition, Probal Bhattacharya, Chief Marketing Officer at TGI Group, said:

“We are delighted with this achievement, which reflects a clear and consistent brand strategy built on deep consumer understanding, strong execution, and sustained investment across all touchpoints. I commend the entire marketing team for their creativity, discipline, and commitment in bringing this vision to life.’’ ‘‘Receiving this accolade for marketing excellence is a profound affirmation of the values we uphold at TGI Group. We accept this honour with immense pride, not just for our organisation, but for the partners and consumers who have championed Terra Cube from the very beginning. Their trust has been the true architect of our success.’’ He added

As Terra Cube continues its growth trajectory, the brand remains focused on deepening its consumer connection, expanding its reach, and sustaining the momentum that has positioned it as a benchmark for marketing excellence in Nigeria.

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