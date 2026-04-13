Where Self-Care Meets Wealth: Heirs Insurance Group & United Capital Host Intimate Experience for Women

Heirs Insurance Group, one of Nigeria’s fastest-growing insurance groups, and United Capital, a leading Pan-African investment bank and financial services group, recently hosted the Yoga and Money Meet, an exclusive wellness and financial empowerment event for ambitious women.

The event, held in Lagos, offered a curated experience combining guided yoga and stress-management sessions with expert-led conversations on insurance, investment, and asset protection. The event reinforced Heirs Insurance Group’s and United Capital’s commitment to making financial wellness relevant and accessible to Nigerian women.

Speaking on the initiative, Ifesinachi Okoli-Okpagu, Chief Marketing Officer at Heirs Insurance Group, underscored the strong link between insurance and wellness. “Self-care is not just about indulgence; it is about making deliberate choices that safeguard one’s physical, mental, and financial well-being – and insurance is fundamental to that. For many women juggling careers, businesses, and family, this event addresses a significant pain point: how we protect our assets while still juggling life.”

She introduced her motor insurance plan, designed for ambitious women who need more than just insurance. The unique product offers comprehensive motor coverage against accidents, fire, theft, and other unforeseen incidents that cause loss to the policyholder’s car. An added benefit is 24/7 emergency roadside assistance for female car owners during car breakdowns caused by accidents or mechanical faults. The first-of-its-kind solution in the industry is delivered in partnership with AA Rescue and includes a robust reward programme, where customers can access discounts from spas, wellness programmes, and more.

Dr Odiri Oginni, Managing Director, United Capital Asset Management, added that the collaboration reflects a shared commitment to women’s empowerment. “Empowerment is at the core of what we do, and co-creating on an initiative that directly addresses the financial realities facing Nigerian women further emphasises this. We recognise that financial independence and personal wellness are deeply interconnected, and by creating opportunities that bring both together, we are reinforcing our commitment to empowering women to confidently pursue and achieve their dreams. This vision informed the creation of our Wealth for Women Fund, which provides women with a secure and accessible avenue to invest smartly and build long-term financial security.”

The Yoga and Money Meetup reflects a joint vision to empower Nigerian women through financial education and protection.

Heirs Insurance Group is the insurance subsidiary of Heirs Holdings, the leading pan-African investment company, with investments across 24 countries and four continents. With a rapidly expanding retail footprint and an omnichannel digital presence, Heirs Insurance Group serves both corporate and individual customers across Nigeria.

United Capital Plc is a leading Pan-African financial and investment services group providing bespoke, value-added solutions to governments, corporations, and individuals across Africa. With operations in Nigeria, Ghana, and Côte d’Ivoire, and a growing pan-African footprint, the Group leverages technology, specialist expertise, and retail-led platforms such as InvestNow to deliver cutting-edge financial solutions. United Capital has been recognised by the Financial Times as one of Africa’s fastest-growing companies for three consecutive years.

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