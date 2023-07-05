The Peak Performer Africa Summit hosts Maiden Edition to celebrate Outstanding Female Talents Across Africa

The Peak Performer Africa, a platform by CHAMP recently hosted the maiden edition of The Peak Performing (TPP) Woman of The Year to empower, connect and celebrate women across Africa.

The event with the theme, “Embracing Equity for Peak Performance”, held on June 23rd 2023 was a confluence of three record-breaking events, including a Summit, Exhibition and Awards which also witness the unveiling of CHAMP’s latest women empowerment tool The Peak Performing Woman’s Companion.

There were keynote sessions, fireside chat, networking and mentoring sessions and a panel of discourse where speakers shared valuable insights and comprehensible guides for women to push the envelopes in their different vocations.

In his opening speech, Publisher/Editor-in-Chief of The Peak Performer Africa & world-class Performance Strategist, Dr Abiola Salami said

“CHAMP is a full-service consulting firm trusted by high-performing business leaders for providing workforce development, advisory services, and executive coaching for C-level executives. Earlier in the year, we officially launched The Peak Performer Africa, a portal and a magazine dedicated to providing essential insights to every leader seeking growth in their pursuit of greatness. Since the inception of CHAMP in 2012, we have delivered different projects towards SDG 5, The Peak Performing Woman Project is our renewed commitment to SDG 5 designed to enable more women to live beyond misperceptions, stereotypes and misplaced emotions that could limit the God-given exceptional nature within the woman for the development of humanity. TPP Woman of The Year is the 3rd level of action in this renewed commitment”.

He added “A Peak Performing Woman is a catalyst for socioeconomic growth. Therefore, as we celebrate outstanding women here today and launch the women empowerment tool, our aim with TPP Woman Project is to equip 1 million women with the insights from the book to deliver excellence as career professionals, entrepreneurs, social innovators, and political office and the estimated budget for this project is $ 1 million (One million USD). The proceeds from this launch will be funding that.”

Speaking at the morning session, the first female Chairman of Access Bank, Mosun Belo-Olusoga, urged women to develop a broad mindset, keep learning, and grow as they leverage available platforms to take advantage of opportunities. The founder/CEO of Emerging Africa Group, Toyin F. Sanni harped on the significance of leveraging advanced technological tools as well as connecting and networking with like minds.

The legendary actor, Richard Mofe-Damijo (RMD), said peak performance is a lifestyle and women can adopt this by being aware, sensible, and sensitive. Describing himself as he for her, RMD said

“There are societal biases and religious beliefs that block women’s progress and just like Dr. Abiola Salami encouraged, we must do our best as a society to support women to break those beliefs.”

In her review of The Peak Performing Woman’s Companion, the Publisher/Chairman of The Guardian Newspapers, Lady Maiden Alex-Ibru, commended Dr. Abiola Salami for addressing the foundational problems undermining women’s careers, personal growth and contributions to nation-building.

She said, “Salami thoughtfully guided women readers through detailed and specific missteps and misunderstandings that, most times, undermine their aspirations to become peak performers. Leveraging lessons from his inspirational piece, ‘Who Says It’s a Man’s World – Ageless Lessons for Becoming an Exceptional Woman’, Salami’s 11 chapters focus on women’s empowerment and self-worth in an increasingly challenging global economy and changing workplace. Through The Peak Performing Woman’s project, Salami hopes to inspire women of all ages across Africa to grow, aspire for more and shatter the glass ceilings” says Alex-Ibru.

Some of the other speakers include The Country Manager, Nigeria and Ghana Microsoft, Olatomiwa Williams; the first female CEO/MD of ASO Savings, Risikat Ladi Ahmed; the Chief Visionary Officer, DigitalEncode; Dr Obadare Peter Adewale, the CEO of GAIA Africa, Olatowun Candide-Johnson, Executive Head Africa Regions, Standard Bank Group, Nkiru Olumide-Ojo; and Communications Coach and Publisher, Today’s Woman, Adesuwa Onyenokwe who moderated the panel.

The crescendo of the event is an award celebrating outstanding women in 5 categories as follows:

Exemplary Leadership

Yvonne Ofordile, Debola Deji-Kurunmi, Iroghama Ogbeifun, Omawumi Ogbe, Foluso Gbadamosi, Tricia Olufemi-Olumide, Solape Akinpelu, Ify Igwe, Kemi Ogunkoya, Tosin Ajibade, Chiemelie Ezeobi, Victoria Naashika, Elizabeth Nasaka, Nkiru Balonwu, Chinenye Onuorah, Adeola Ajani-Atitebi, Adeline Quarshie, Nancy Isime, Esther Uko & Dr Omopeju Afanu.

Woman of Excellence

Titilope Oguntuga, Kunbi Adeoti, Katja Nwator, Stella Din-Jacob, Ginikanwa Frank-Durugbor, Motunrayo Babalola, Bukola Oluyadi, Uto Ukpanah, Yemisi Odeyemi, Ifesinachi Okoli-Okpagu, Oluyemi Obadare, Loila Idu, Comfort Aruosa-Osemwengie, Omowale Ogunrinde, Yinka Davies, Ara The Drummer, Konye Nwabogor, Steph Busari, Ifeoma Uba-Onubogu, Adetutu Afolabi & Anike-ade Funke Treasure.

Super Achiever

Thelma Ekiyor, Bola Matel-Okoh, Omobolanle Adekoya, Folake Ani-Mumuney, Olatowun Candide-Johnson, Funso Adegbola, Rashidat Adebisi, Bolanle Austen-Peters, Yemi Keri, Neka Udezue, Nkiru Olumide-Ojo, Dr. Busola Tejumola, Nkemdilim Uwaje-Begho, Hansatu Adegbite, Bola Adebakin, Prof. Ogechi Adeola, Arinola Kola-Daisi, Ruth Osime & Chioma Afe.

CEO of The Year

Toyin Sanni, Risikatu Ladi Ahmed, Dr. Tinuade Sanda, Omoneme Odike, Chinwe Uzoho, Olatomiwa Williams, Funke Bucknor & Mories Atoki.

Lifetime Achievement Awards

Lady Maiden Alex-Ibru, Justice Amina Augie, Dr. Mosun Belo-Olusoga, TPL Catherine Kehinde George & Rev Bukola Rosemarie Ogunyemi.

The Peak Performing Woman Project hopes to continue to equip and encourage women to deliver excellence as economic reformers, social innovators, career professionals, entrepreneurs and nation builders.

