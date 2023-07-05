The Peak Performer Africa Summit hosts Maiden Edition to celebrate Outstanding Female Talents Across Africa

Connect with us

Avatar photo

Published

25 mins ago

 on

Lifetime Achievement Award Honourees displaying their award at TPPW2023

The Peak Performer Africa, a platform by CHAMP recently hosted the maiden edition of The Peak Performing (TPP) Woman of The Year to empower, connect and celebrate women across Africa.

The event with the theme, “Embracing Equity for Peak Performance”, held on June 23rd 2023 was a confluence of three record-breaking events, including a Summit, Exhibition and Awards which also witness the unveiling of CHAMP’s latest women empowerment tool The Peak Performing Woman’s Companion.

There were keynote sessions, fireside chat, networking and mentoring sessions and a panel of discourse where speakers shared valuable insights and comprehensible guides for women to push the envelopes in their different vocations.

Dr. Abiola Salami, Publisher The Peak Performer Convener, at The Peak Performing Woman of The Year

In his opening speech, Publisher/Editor-in-Chief of The Peak Performer Africa & world-class Performance Strategist, Dr Abiola Salami said

“CHAMP is a full-service consulting firm trusted by high-performing business leaders for providing workforce development, advisory services, and executive coaching for C-level executives. Earlier in the year, we officially launched The Peak Performer Africa, a portal and a magazine dedicated to providing essential insights to every leader seeking growth in their pursuit of greatness. Since the inception of CHAMP in 2012, we have delivered different projects towards SDG 5, The Peak Performing Woman Project is our renewed commitment to SDG 5 designed to enable more women to live beyond misperceptions, stereotypes and misplaced emotions that could limit the God-given exceptional nature within the woman for the development of humanity. TPP Woman of The Year is the 3rd level of action in this renewed commitment”.

See 1st level of action and 2nd level of action here.

He added “A Peak Performing Woman is a catalyst for socioeconomic growth. Therefore, as we celebrate outstanding women here today and launch the women empowerment tool, our aim with TPP Woman Project is to equip 1 million women with the insights from the book to deliver excellence as career professionals, entrepreneurs, social innovators, and political office and the estimated budget for this project is $ 1 million (One million USD). The proceeds from this launch will be funding that.”

Lady Maiden Alex-ibru, Rev Bukola-Ogunyemi, Dr. Abiola Salami presenting Lifetime Achievement Award to Dr. Mosun Belo Olusoga at TPPW2023

Speaking at the morning session, the first female Chairman of Access Bank, Mosun Belo-Olusoga, urged women to develop a broad mindset, keep learning, and grow as they leverage available platforms to take advantage of opportunities. The founder/CEO of Emerging Africa Group, Toyin F. Sanni harped on the significance of leveraging advanced technological tools as well as connecting and networking with like minds.

Lady Maiden Alex-Ibru, Dr. Mosun Belo-Olusoga, and Dr. Abiola Salami presenting a Certificate of Appreciation to Richard Mofe-Damijo at TPPW2023

The legendary actor, Richard Mofe-Damijo (RMD), said peak performance is a lifestyle and women can adopt this by being aware, sensible, and sensitive. Describing himself as he for her, RMD said

“There are societal biases and religious beliefs that block women’s progress and just like Dr. Abiola Salami encouraged, we must do our best as a society to support women to break those beliefs.”

Dr. Mosun Belo Olusoga, Dr. Abiola Salami presenting Lifetime Achievement Award to Lady Maiden Alex-ibru, Chairman Publisher, The Guardian Newspaper at TPPW2023

In her review of The Peak Performing Woman’s Companion, the Publisher/Chairman of The Guardian Newspapers, Lady Maiden Alex-Ibru, commended Dr. Abiola Salami for addressing the foundational problems undermining women’s careers, personal growth and contributions to nation-building.

She said, “Salami thoughtfully guided women readers through detailed and specific missteps and misunderstandings that, most times, undermine their aspirations to become peak performers. Leveraging lessons from his inspirational piece, ‘Who Says It’s a Man’s World – Ageless Lessons for Becoming an Exceptional Woman’, Salami’s 11 chapters focus on women’s empowerment and self-worth in an increasingly challenging global economy and changing workplace. Through The Peak Performing Woman’s project, Salami hopes to inspire women of all ages across Africa to grow, aspire for more and shatter the glass ceilings” says Alex-Ibru.

A Section of TPPW2023 Mentors

Some of the other speakers include The Country Manager, Nigeria and Ghana Microsoft, Olatomiwa Williams; the first female CEO/MD of ASO Savings, Risikat Ladi Ahmed; the Chief Visionary Officer, DigitalEncode; Dr Obadare Peter Adewale, the CEO of GAIA Africa, Olatowun Candide-Johnson, Executive Head Africa Regions, Standard Bank Group, Nkiru Olumide-Ojo; and Communications Coach and Publisher, Today’s Woman, Adesuwa Onyenokwe who moderated the panel.

The crescendo of the event is an award celebrating outstanding women in 5 categories as follows:

Exemplary Leadership
Yvonne Ofordile, Debola Deji-Kurunmi, Iroghama Ogbeifun, Omawumi Ogbe, Foluso Gbadamosi, Tricia Olufemi-Olumide, Solape Akinpelu, Ify Igwe, Kemi Ogunkoya, Tosin Ajibade, Chiemelie Ezeobi, Victoria Naashika, Elizabeth Nasaka, Nkiru Balonwu, Chinenye Onuorah, Adeola Ajani-Atitebi, Adeline Quarshie, Nancy Isime, Esther Uko & Dr Omopeju Afanu.

Woman of Excellence
Titilope Oguntuga, Kunbi Adeoti, Katja Nwator, Stella Din-Jacob, Ginikanwa Frank-Durugbor, Motunrayo Babalola, Bukola Oluyadi, Uto Ukpanah, Yemisi Odeyemi, Ifesinachi Okoli-Okpagu, Oluyemi Obadare, Loila Idu, Comfort Aruosa-Osemwengie, Omowale Ogunrinde, Yinka Davies, Ara The Drummer, Konye Nwabogor, Steph Busari, Ifeoma Uba-Onubogu, Adetutu Afolabi & Anike-ade Funke Treasure.

Super Achiever
Thelma Ekiyor, Bola Matel-Okoh, Omobolanle Adekoya, Folake Ani-Mumuney, Olatowun Candide-Johnson, Funso Adegbola, Rashidat Adebisi, Bolanle Austen-Peters, Yemi Keri, Neka Udezue, Nkiru Olumide-Ojo, Dr. Busola Tejumola, Nkemdilim Uwaje-Begho, Hansatu Adegbite, Bola Adebakin, Prof. Ogechi Adeola, Arinola Kola-Daisi, Ruth Osime & Chioma Afe.

CEO of The Year
Toyin Sanni, Risikatu Ladi Ahmed, Dr. Tinuade Sanda, Omoneme Odike, Chinwe Uzoho, Olatomiwa Williams, Funke Bucknor & Mories Atoki.

Lifetime Achievement Awards
Lady Maiden Alex-Ibru, Justice Amina Augie, Dr. Mosun Belo-Olusoga, TPL Catherine Kehinde George & Rev Bukola Rosemarie Ogunyemi.

The Peak Performing Woman Project hopes to continue to equip and encourage women to deliver excellence as economic reformers, social innovators, career professionals, entrepreneurs and nation builders.

Arinola Kola-Daisi, Dr. Abiola Salami presenting Woman of Excellence Award to Yemisi Odeyemi of SIFAX @ TPPW2023

Bolanle Adekoya, Dr. Abiola Salami presenting Exemplary Leadership Award to Comfort Arousa-Osemwengie @ TPPW2023

Bukola Ogunyemi, Dr. Abiola Salami presenting Super Achiever Award to Omobolanle Adekoya of PwC at TPPW2023

Bukola Ogunyemi and Dr. Abiola Salami presenting Super Achiever Award to Bola Matel-Okoh, Founder, BMO Advisory Services at TPPW2023

Bukola Ogunyemi, Dr. Abiola Salami presenting Super Achiever Award to Thelma Ekiyor of SME.NG at TPPW2023

Cross Section of Delegates at The Peak Performing Woman of The Year 2023

Dr. Adewale Peter Obadare, Dr. Abiola Salami presenting Exemplary Leadership Award to Folusho Gbadamosi at TPPW2023

Dr. Adewale Peter Obadare, Dr. Abiola Salami presenting Exemplary Leadership Award to Ifunaya Igwe at TPPW2023

Funke Bucknor, Dr. Abiola Salami presenting Exemplary Leadership Award to Funke Treasure at TPPW2023

Ichie Dame Chineme Nwigbo, Dr Abiola Salami and Ayo Soyinka at TPPW2023

Hansatu Adegbite, Dr. Abiola Salami presenting the Woman of Excellence Award to Oluyemi Obadare at TPPW2023

Dr. Mosun Belo-Olusoga, Dr. Abiola Salami presenting the CEO of The Year (Events) Award to Funke Bucknor CEO, of Zapphaire Events at TPPW2023

Lady Maiden Alex-ibru, Dr. Mosun Belo-Olusoga, Dr. Abiola Salami presenting the Lifetime Achievement Award to the Proprietress, Ebire Group of Schools Rev Bukola Ogunyemi at TPPW2023

Lady Maiden Alex-Ibru, Dr. Mosun Belo-Olusoga, Dr. Abiola Salami presenting a Certificate of Appreciation to Adesuwa Onyenokwe, Publisher, Today’s Woman at TPPW2023

Lady Maiden Alex-Ibru, Dr. Mosun Belo-Olusoga, Dr. Abiola Salami presenting Certificate of Appreciation to Olatomiwa Williams, Country Director (Ghana, Nigeria), Microsoft at TPPW2023

Lady Maiden Alex-ibru, Dr. Mosun Belo-Olusoga, Dr. Abiola Salami presenting Lifetime Achievement Award to the first female town planner in Nigeria, TPL Catherine Kehinde George at TPPW2023

Dr. Mosun Belo-Olusoga, and Dr. Abiola Salami presenting CEO Of The Year (Health Advocacy) to Dr. Mories Atoki, CEO, of ABC Health at TPPW2023

Nkiru Olumide-Ojo, Konye Nwabogor and Dr. Abiola Salami at TPPW2023

Nkiru Olumide Ojo, Dr. Abiola Salami presenting Woman of Excellence Award to Katja Nwator at TPPW2023

Cross Section of Peak Performing Women on Stage

