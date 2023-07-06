The Super Parents Foundation hosts 6th Inclusive Party for Children With Disabilities

The Super Parents Foundation recently appealed to parents, urging them not to hide their children with disabilities but instead to showcase their abilities and treat them equally alongside non-disabled children. The call was made at the 6th Edition of the Inclusive Party for Children with Disabilities, held on June 4th, 2023, in Ikeja-Lagos, under the theme “Inclusive All-Stars.”

One of the highlights of this remarkable event was the Inclusive Runway Modelling Show organized by the Super Parents Foundation. The foundation, driven by a clear motive, aimed to promote empathy and integration among children, breaking down barriers and fostering a sense of unity that extends far beyond the gathering.

The Inclusive Runway Modelling Show provided an exceptional platform to showcase the immense talents and abilities of children with disabilities. The Super Parents Foundation firmly believes that every child possesses unique gifts and strengths, and it is their responsibility to nurture and celebrate these abilities.

By putting the spotlight on these incredible children, the foundation aimed to inspire them to pursue their passions and dreams, instilling in them the knowledge that the world offers boundless opportunities for them to shine.

Moreover, the Super Parents Foundation intended the Inclusive Runway Modelling Show to encourage entrepreneurs and professionals to adopt an inclusive mindset and create more opportunities for people with disabilities. They firmly believe that inclusion should not be limited to special events like these but should be an integral part of our society.

By showcasing the capabilities and talents of children with disabilities, the foundation aimed to inspire others to embrace diversity and provide equal opportunities for everyone.

The Inclusive Runway Modelling Show at the 6th Inclusive Children’s Party, organized by the Super Parents Foundation, served as a powerful testament to their inclusive vision. It beautifully showcased the beauty, confidence, and talents of children with disabilities, leaving a lasting impact on all who witnessed it.

Through events like these, the Super Parents Foundation aims to foster a society that not only accepts but celebrates the abilities of every individual, irrespective of their disabilities.

