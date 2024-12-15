Turn Up Your Pasta Game with Kikifoodies’ Delicious Stir-Fry Recipe

If you’re a fan of quick and tasty meals, this stir-fry pasta recipe from Kikifoodies is worth adding to your menu.



She starts by blending a mix of red bell peppers, tomatoes, onions, and scotch bonnet peppers to create a flavourful base. For the protein, she debones turkey, cuts it into bite-sized pieces, and seasons it with paprika, seasoning cubes, salt, white pepper, and onion powder.

The vegetables—carrots and bell peppers—are sliced and set aside. Next, she fries the turkey in hot vegetable oil until golden brown, then adds onions and minced garlic to the pan. The blended pepper mix follows, simmering to create a rich sauce.

The fried turkey and vegetables are tossed into the sauce, and after a few minutes, the cooked pasta is added. A quick stir ensures everything comes together, and the result is a dish that’s bursting with flavour and ready in no time.

Watch how Kikifoodies makes it below: