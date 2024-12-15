Connect with us

BN TV Cuisine

Turn Up Your Pasta Game with Kikifoodies’ Delicious Stir-Fry Recipe

BN TV Music

Nigerians' Most Googled Songs of 2024: "I Don't Care," "Commas," "Ozeba" & the Hits You Couldn't Miss

Beauty BN TV Events Movies Style

Werk It Mama! Funke Akindele Served Major Glamour at 'Everybody Loves Jenifa' Premiere

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

You Don't Want to Miss the "Alakada! Bad and Boujee" Trailer

Beauty BN TV Culture Events Style Weddings

Elevate Your Owambe Slayage with Inspo from This 'Sister of the Bride' | WATCH

BN TV Movies & TV

Sibling Drama and an Unexpected Connection: Watch Ayoola Ayolola & Mimi Chaka in the Debut Episode of "A Heart on the Line"

BN TV Music

Experience the Joy of Praise with Mercy Chinwo’s “We Move” Live Performance

BN TV Cuisine

Kikifoodies Has the Secret to Fried Rice That Stays Fresh for Hours

BN TV Music

Watch Timaya Enjoy Life to the Fullest in "Mase" Visuals

Beauty BN TV Music Style

Davido Glows on Man About Town Magazine with Skin Work by Bernicia Boateng | WATCH

BN TV

Turn Up Your Pasta Game with Kikifoodies’ Delicious Stir-Fry Recipe

Avatar photo

Published

1 hour ago

 on

If you’re a fan of quick and tasty meals, this stir-fry pasta recipe from Kikifoodies is worth adding to your menu.

She starts by blending a mix of red bell peppers, tomatoes, onions, and scotch bonnet peppers to create a flavourful base. For the protein, she debones turkey, cuts it into bite-sized pieces, and seasons it with paprika, seasoning cubes, salt, white pepper, and onion powder.

The vegetables—carrots and bell peppers—are sliced and set aside. Next, she fries the turkey in hot vegetable oil until golden brown, then adds onions and minced garlic to the pan. The blended pepper mix follows, simmering to create a rich sauce.

The fried turkey and vegetables are tossed into the sauce, and after a few minutes, the cooked pasta is added. A quick stir ensures everything comes together, and the result is a dish that’s bursting with flavour and ready in no time.

Watch how Kikifoodies makes it below:

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php