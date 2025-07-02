Tems Launches the Leading Vibe Initiative to Uplift African Women in Music

You love her voice, you’ve probably replayed “Love Me Jeje” a dozen times, and now Tems is doing something just as iconic. She’s launching a powerful new platform — The Leading Vibe Initiative — to help more women across Africa break into the music scene. And not just singers. We’re talking songwriters, producers, engineers. Basically, the whole squad.

The Grammy Award-winning singer took to social media to share the news, writing:

Today, I’m so proud to launch The Leading Vibe. From my self-taught journey with no roadmap, I created this initiative to support African women in music, those breaking barriers, building boldly, and leading the next wave.

Rooted in her own story of navigating the industry without formal training or connections, Tems has built this initiative to support, connect, and amplify young women in music across Africa.

And she’s starting where it all began: Lagos.

Kicking off August 8–9 in her hometown, The Leading Vibe Initiative will host its first immersive programme. Designed for Nigerian women aged 18 to 35, the two-day experience will include workshops, masterclasses, and panel discussions led by seasoned industry professionals. Participants will gain hands-on training, access to professional tools, and valuable connections, all in a space designed to empower the next generation of women in music.

For Tems, this mission is deeply personal. She spoke about how, despite the rapid growth of Nigeria’s music industry, space for women as writers, engineers, producers, and creators has been limited.

That’s why she created Leading Vibe: for the ones who believe. The ones who dare to be different. The ones with a dream to be seen and a voice that deserves to be heard.

The initiative also plans to eventually expand across the continent, with additional rollouts slated in Africa.

If you’re ready to be part of it, applications are now open.

Watch her talk more about the initiative below.