Fave Is So Done With Mixed Signals | Watch Her COLORS Performance of “Intentions”

Fave has a new song, and guess where she decided to debut it? On A COLORS SHOW — the stripped-down music series known for spotlighting raw vocal talent and storytelling.

The track, titled “Intentions,” is one of the songs off her forthcoming debut album, and it’s as personal as it is reflective. On it, Fave sings about ambition, family responsibility, and emotional honesty. She speaks to the pressure that comes with rising success, the need to protect her space, and the importance of people being clear about what they want from her.

Dressed in a sheer, form-fitting black top with fur-trimmed sleeves, paired with short black shorts and slouchy leg warmers, Fave’s look is confident without being loud. Her gold jewellery, including a long chain with a cross pendant and stacked rings, adds just enough edge to match the tone of the performance.

With “Intentions,” Fave is letting us into her headspace. It’s her way of asking for realness from the people around her while making it clear that she’s moving with purpose.

Watch the full performance below.