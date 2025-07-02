Connect with us

BN TV Music

Fave Is So Done With Mixed Signals | Watch Her COLORS Performance of “Intentions”

BN TV Cuisine

Skip the Eggs, Keep the Flavour! This Chocolate-Peanut Butter Cake Is Pure Comfort

BN TV Movies & TV Scoop

Sola Sobowale, Yemi Solade & Bimbo Ademoye Lead a Sharp Political Drama in "Her Excellency"

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

Watch Temi Otedola’s Unfiltered Look Into Filming "Ms Kanyin"

BN TV Music

J Hus & Asake Team Up for the First Time on “Gold” | Watch Video

BN TV Music

Tekno is Head Over Heels in "Power Bank" feat. Regina Daniels as His Muse

BN TV Music

Nathaniel Bassey’s “Dancing Around Medley” Is a Praise Party in Motion | Watch Video

BN TV Movies Nollywood Scoop

Kemi Adetiba is Back! Watch the Official Trailer for Her New Film "To Kill A Monkey"

BN TV Music

Watch Ayra Starr Dissect "Gimme Dat" & the Influence of Mary J. Blige’s “911”

BN TV Culture

This Peri Peri Chicken Wrap Is Bursting with Flavours & You’ll Want to Try It Now!

BN TV

Fave Is So Done With Mixed Signals | Watch Her COLORS Performance of “Intentions”

Fave brings soul and strength to her COLORS debut with “Intentions,” a new single that reflects her journey, her values, and the love she deserves.
Avatar photo

Published

5 hours ago

 on

Photo Credit: COLORS/Instagram

Fave has a new song, and guess where she decided to debut it? On A COLORS SHOW — the stripped-down music series known for spotlighting raw vocal talent and storytelling.

The track, titled “Intentions,” is one of the songs off her forthcoming debut album, and it’s as personal as it is reflective. On it, Fave sings about ambition, family responsibility, and emotional honesty. She speaks to the pressure that comes with rising success, the need to protect her space, and the importance of people being clear about what they want from her.

Dressed in a sheer, form-fitting black top with fur-trimmed sleeves, paired with short black shorts and slouchy leg warmers, Fave’s look is confident without being loud. Her gold jewellery, including a long chain with a cross pendant and stacked rings, adds just enough edge to match the tone of the performance.

With “Intentions,” Fave is letting us into her headspace. It’s her way of asking for realness from the people around her while making it clear that she’s moving with purpose.

Watch the full performance below.

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php