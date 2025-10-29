BN TV
All White, All Gorgeous! Yemi Alade and Fave Make “Worry” Look Like a Dream
Yemi Alade and Fave just turned the color white into a fashion moment in their elegant acoustic video for “Worry.”
Maybe you can call them the music ladies in white, because Yemi Alade and Fave really understood the fashion brief for their new “Worry” acoustic video — show up, look stunning, and let the music do the talking.
The setup looks like something straight out of a dreamy Pinterest board: white roses, hydrangeas, and soft petals framing the two of them like a little corner of heaven. Fave’s look is cosy-meets-chic with her blonde waves giving main-character energy. Yemi, of course, went all glam in a white gown and the kind of poise that makes you pause your scrolling.
The chemistry between them feels so natural — Fave sitting back with that quiet confidence, Yemi leaning in like she’s both relaxed and in control. Together, they look like a visual love letter to sisterhood and collaboration.
And the song? It’s smooth, sweet, and honest — a conversation between two people trying to hold on to love when distance gets in the way. With the stripped-down acoustic version, you really hear the emotion in their voices. But honestly, between the soft florals, all-white fits, and that unbothered grace, it’s giving peaceful luxury.
Watch below