All White, All Gorgeous! Yemi Alade and Fave Make “Worry” Look Like a Dream

Yemi Alade and Fave just turned the color white into a fashion moment in their elegant acoustic video for “Worry.”
6 hours ago

Maybe you can call them the music ladies in white, because Yemi Alade and Fave really understood the fashion brief for their new “Worry” acoustic video — show up, look stunning, and let the music do the talking.

The setup looks like something straight out of a dreamy Pinterest board: white roses, hydrangeas, and soft petals framing the two of them like a little corner of heaven. Fave’s look is cosy-meets-chic with her blonde waves giving main-character energy. Yemi, of course, went all glam in a white gown and the kind of poise that makes you pause your scrolling.

The chemistry between them feels so natural — Fave sitting back with that quiet confidence, Yemi leaning in like she’s both relaxed and in control. Together, they look like a visual love letter to sisterhood and collaboration.

And the song? It’s smooth, sweet, and honest — a conversation between two people trying to hold on to love when distance gets in the way. With the stripped-down acoustic version, you really hear the emotion in their voices. But honestly, between the soft florals, all-white fits, and that unbothered grace, it’s giving peaceful luxury.

