Dede’s All-Black Look Is the Style Inspiration You Need for Your Next Event

Colourful outfits might go out of fashion. When last did you hear about the trend “colour blocking”? But you know what will never go out of fashion and style? It’s black.

Church, dinner, hangout with a friend, family occasions, anniversary celebrations, you name it—black is that versatile piece that just works. You don’t even need to try too hard with black. And no one understands this better than Dede, who showed us how to wear black with the kind of confidence that never misses the mark.

Let’s start with the gown itself. Black velvet. Off-shoulder. Mermaid silhouette. If you’re keeping a mental checklist of what makes a dress timeless, tick, tick, tick. The sweetheart neckline and structured off-shoulder sleeves sit perfectly on the upper arms, creating that Old Hollywood romance we all secretly want to channel at least once in our lives.

The dress hugs her through the torso and hips before flaring out into a floor-length mermaid skirt. And just when you think it’s all classic elegance, there’s a thigh-high slit that brings it right back to now. That’s the balance you want—respect for tradition with a wink to modernity.

Velvet, as a fabric, does something special to black. It adds depth and just feels expensive. It’s not your everyday black—it’s occasion black. The kind that makes people remember you walked into the room.

Her styling sealed the deal. Hair pulled back into a sleek low bun, glowing makeup that highlighted her natural features, and just the right touch of sparkle with a diamond choker necklace. The metallic clutch was the perfect finishing touch, balancing polish with subtle shine.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Precious Dede Ashiogwu (@dede_ashiogwu)

If you’re looking to recreate this level of polish with your own black pieces, here’s what to keep in mind: