She Did It! Jemima Osunde Bags Her Master’s in Public Health

Jemima Osunde just got hotter — and smarter — with a brand-new Master’s degree in Public Health. The actor and medical professional shared the exciting news on Instagram with a cheeky caption that read, “Stay warm guys, I hear it’s 3 degrees outside … A Master of Science in Public Health. My third degree. Forever doing side quests.”

Jemima isn’t new to balancing two worlds, healthcare and entertainment, and she’s made a habit of excelling in both. She reminded fans of this in her post, writing, “I’ve always lived the best of both worlds. I combined the College of Medicine, Idi-Araba with a budding acting career, worked full-time for a year in LUTH, and now, I’ve completed my Master’s while still being in your faces.”

In true Jemima style, her graduation video was a celebration of beauty, confidence, and accomplishment. Shot at the University of Suffolk, it captured her beaming with joy in a chic white fringe outfit under her black gown. The clips followed her through the day — posing for portraits, walking across the stage, celebrating with loved ones, and tossing her cap in the air to the sound of Afrobeats.

The video closed with her name being called — “Jemima Osunde, Master of Science in Public Health” — before cutting to a lyric that felt just right: “You never seen a young Black woman so fly.”

