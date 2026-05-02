Three Looks for 30: Jemima Osunde Turns Her Birthday into a High-Fashion Editorial

Jemima Osunde did not post three angles of one outfit for her 30th birthday. She posted three entirely different custom looks, each one shot like a cover, every frame looking like it was pulled from an editorial that has not been published yet. The Style Pundit styled it, Aham Ibeleme shot it, T.A’ La Mode Beauty did the face, and the result is a set of images that are going to live in our heads for a while.

The shoot opens with a custom Sevon Dejana baby pink tweed skirt suit. The shawl collar sits high and dramatic, framing her face with intention. The blazer is tailored with an exaggerated peplum that creates a sharp hourglass shape, and both the blazer hem and the high-low skirt carry frayed, distressed edging that keeps the whole thing from feeling too prim. Ballet-inspired satin lace-up pumps and a polished updo complete the look, set against a backdrop of cherry blossoms that makes the whole frame feel like a moment suspended in time.

The second look, also by Sevon Dejana, moves into different territory. A structured black Chantilly lace and duchess silk gown with oversized balloon sleeves covered in 3D floral appliqués, a dramatically cinched bodice, and a thigh-high slit that cuts through all that volume with precision. The red pointed-toe heels with a gold metallic tip are the detail that makes the whole image click, a perfect contrast against the black that rewards a second look.

For the final frame, she wears a floor-length bronze and gold gown by Cameroonian designer DashyBrins. The beadwork and sequins cover the entire gown, the neckline plunges deep, the sleeves are sheer with gold architectural detailing, and the skirt trails into a burnt-orange feathery train that moves with her. Under warm golden lighting with soft voluminous curls, it is a closing image that feels genuinely celebratory.

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View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jemima Osunde (@jemimaosunde)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jemima Osunde (@jemimaosunde)