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Three Looks for 30: Jemima Osunde Turns Her Birthday into a High-Fashion Editorial

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Three Looks for 30: Jemima Osunde Turns Her Birthday into a High-Fashion Editorial

Jemima Osunde marks her 30th birthday with a curated three-look editorial. From structured Sevon Dejana tailoring to a dramatic feathered bronze gown by DashyBrins, the shoot captures a high-fashion transition into a new decade, styled by The Style Pundit and shot by Aham Ibeleme.
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Jemima Osunde in three custom birthday looks by Sevon Dejana and DashyBrins, styled by The Style Pundit, photographed by Aham Ibeleme for her 30th birthday shoot

Jemima Osunde in three custom birthday looks by Sevon Dejana and DashyBrins, styled by The Style Pundit, photographed by Aham Ibeleme for her 30th birthday shoot

Jemima Osunde did not post three angles of one outfit for her 30th birthday. She posted three entirely different custom looks, each one shot like a cover, every frame looking like it was pulled from an editorial that has not been published yet. The Style Pundit styled it, Aham Ibeleme shot it, T.A’ La Mode Beauty did the face, and the result is a set of images that are going to live in our heads for a while.

The shoot opens with a custom Sevon Dejana baby pink tweed skirt suit. The shawl collar sits high and dramatic, framing her face with intention. The blazer is tailored with an exaggerated peplum that creates a sharp hourglass shape, and both the blazer hem and the high-low skirt carry frayed, distressed edging that keeps the whole thing from feeling too prim. Ballet-inspired satin lace-up pumps and a polished updo complete the look, set against a backdrop of cherry blossoms that makes the whole frame feel like a moment suspended in time.

Jemima Osunde wearing a custom baby pink tweed peplum blazer and frayed high-low skirt by Sevon Dejana with ballet lace-up pumps, photographed by Aham Ibeleme against a cherry blossom backdrop for her 30th birthday shoot

Jemima Osunde wearing a custom baby pink tweed peplum blazer and frayed high-low skirt by Sevon Dejana with ballet lace-up pumps, photographed by Aham Ibeleme against a cherry blossom backdrop for her 30th birthday shoot. Photo Credit: Jemima Osunde/Instagram

The second look, also by Sevon Dejana, moves into different territory. A structured black Chantilly lace and duchess silk gown with oversized balloon sleeves covered in 3D floral appliqués, a dramatically cinched bodice, and a thigh-high slit that cuts through all that volume with precision. The red pointed-toe heels with a gold metallic tip are the detail that makes the whole image click, a perfect contrast against the black that rewards a second look.

Jemima Osunde in a custom black structured gown with oversized 3D floral appliqué sleeves, a high slit, and a long train by Sevon Dejana, paired with red and gold pointed-toe heels, photographed by Aham Ibeleme against a deep red backdrop for her 30th birthday shoot

Jemima Osunde in a custom black structured gown with oversized 3D floral appliqué sleeves, a high slit, and a long train by Sevon Dejana, paired with red and gold pointed-toe heels, photographed by Aham Ibeleme against a deep red backdrop for her 30th birthday shoot. Photo Credit: Jemima Osunde/Instagram

For the final frame, she wears a floor-length bronze and gold gown by Cameroonian designer DashyBrins. The beadwork and sequins cover the entire gown, the neckline plunges deep, the sleeves are sheer with gold architectural detailing, and the skirt trails into a burnt-orange feathery train that moves with her. Under warm golden lighting with soft voluminous curls, it is a closing image that feels genuinely celebratory.

Jemima Osunde in a floor-length gold and bronze beaded sequin gown with a burnt-orange feathery train by DashyBrins, photographed by Aham Ibeleme under golden atmospheric lighting for her 30th birthday shoot

Jemima Osunde in a floor-length gold and bronze beaded sequin gown with a burnt-orange feathery train by DashyBrins, photographed by Aham Ibeleme under golden atmospheric lighting for her 30th birthday shoot. Photo Credit: Jemima Osunde/Instagram

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A post shared by Jemima Osunde (@jemimaosunde)

 

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