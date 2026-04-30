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Davido Calls Chioma His “Peace” & “Home” in a Sweet Birthday Tribute | See Photos

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Davido Calls Chioma His “Peace” & “Home” in a Sweet Birthday Tribute | See Photos

Davido celebrates Chioma Rowland’s birthday with a tender message and a series of photos that show her in a striking black mini dress, full of love and admiration.
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Chioma Adeleke posing in a black mini dress with lace-border thigh-high stockings for her 2026 birthday.

Chioma Adeleke posing in a black mini dress with lace-border thigh-high stockings for her 2026 birthday. Photo Credit: Davido/Instagram

Don’t you just love love? There is something truly special about seeing a partner celebrate their better half with such sincerity, and today, all eyes are on the beautiful Chioma Adeleke.

To mark her birthday, Davido took to Instagram to share a series of photos of his wife, accompanied by a message that reminds us why they remain one of our favourite couples. He described her as his “peace” and “home,” noting that she changed everything for him.

In his birthday tribute, Davido wrote:

Happy birthday to my baby my peace, my home. You changed everything for me. The love, the calm, the way you hold me down through it all… na you be my real strength. God really took His time with you. Thank you for being an amazing wife, an incredible mother, and the one person that truly gets me. I go choose you over and over again. Here’s to life, more blessings, more everything good because you deserve it all and more. Finish work for me!!!

Chioma’s choice for the occasion was a masterclass in Little Black Dress styling with a high-glamour twist. She opted for a form-fitting black mini dress featuring a deep V-neckline. While the dress itself was classic, the styling choices moved it into the realm of nighttime chic.

A black and white editorial shot of Chioma Adeleke sitting on the floor in a black dress and stockings.

A black and white editorial shot of Chioma Adeleke sitting on the floor in a black dress and stockings. Photo Credit: Davido/Instagram

She paired the dress with sheer black thigh-high stockings that featured lace borders, adding a femme fatale edge to the appearance. For accessories, she kept things refined with stacked gold and silver bangles on both wrists. Her hair was styled in voluminous waves with a side part, complemented by a soft-glam makeup finish featuring a neutral lip and a subtle smokey eye.

The couple officially tied the knot in a highly anticipated ceremony in August 2025. The Miami star-studded wedding, widely celebrated across social media, marked a major milestone in their relationship.

Davido and Chioma Adeleke posing together on their wedding day in August 2025

Davido and Chioma Adeleke posing together on their wedding day in August 2025. Photo Credit: Davido/Instagram

See more photos of Chioma’s birthday shoot:

 

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A post shared by Davido (@davido)

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