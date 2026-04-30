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Anthony Joshua Confirms July 2026 Return to Boxing Against Kristian Prenga

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Anthony Joshua Confirms July 2026 Return to Boxing Against Kristian Prenga

Anthony Joshua is set to return to the ring in Riyadh this July to face Albanian heavyweight Kristian Prenga. After a personal hiatus in late 2025, the former champion is lacing up for a comeback that could lead to a Tyson Fury showdown.
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Anthony Joshua smiling and raising a fist while wearing an Under Armour tracksuit and a large Polymarket diamond chain.

Anthony Joshua smiling and raising a fist while wearing an Under Armour tracksuit and a large Polymarket diamond chain. Photo Credit: Anthony Joshua/Instagram

He is back and ready to reclaim his territory!

Anthony Joshua has officially confirmed his return to the ring for the first time in 2026, marking a significant moment for the heavyweight division.

The 2012 Olympic gold medallist and two-time unified heavyweight world champion is scheduled to fight on July 25, 2026, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. He will face the Albanian heavyweight Kristian Prenga, a formidable opponent who enters the ring with an intimidating record of 20 wins—all of which have come by way of stoppage.

This bout is strategically positioned as a high-stakes return to form for Joshua. After securing dominant victories in 2024 and 2025, including his emphatic knockout of Francis Ngannou and a disciplined win over Otto Wallin, AJ is looking to re-establish his momentum. A victory in Riyadh is expected to clear the path for a massive, undisputed title showdown against Tyson Fury currently slated for the final quarter of the year.

Anthony Joshua shirtless on an exercise bike during a high-intensity indoor training session.

Anthony Joshua shirtless on an exercise bike during a high-intensity indoor training session. Photo Credit: Anthony Joshua/Instagram

This return carries deep personal significance for Joshua, as it follows a period of significant hardship. The fighter has been away from the sport since December 2025, following a tragic car accident in Nigeria that resulted in the loss of two of his close friends. While the tragedy delayed his initial plans for early 2026, his return to training signals a renewed focus on his professional goals.

Joshua’s mindset for this return is clear and uncompromising. Regarding his mission to take back his spot at the top of the rankings, he stated: “It’s no secret I’ve taken some time to consolidate and rebuild to be ready for stepping back into the ring and today is the next step on that journey… I’m looking forward to competing and picking up where I left oﬀ. As I said. The landlord will collect his rent. That is certain.”

Official fight poster for The Comeback: Anthony Joshua vs Kristian Prenga, happening July 25, 2026, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Official fight poster for The Comeback: Anthony Joshua vs Kristian Prenga, happening July 25, 2026, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Photo Credit: Anthony Joshua/Instagram

His promoter, Eddie Hearn, also highlighted the champion’s mental shift ahead of the July date: “Signed, sealed and delivered! AJ vs Fury is on! … Biggest year of AJ’s career coming up, the comeback is on.

With his previous wins providing a solid foundation and the Riyadh Season serving as the backdrop, all eyes will be on the champion this summer to see if he can move one step closer to undisputed status.

 

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