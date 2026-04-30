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Nigerian Stars Showed Up in Style for The "Devil Wears Prada 2" Premiere

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Nigerian Stars Showed Up in Style for The “Devil Wears Prada 2” Premiere

Miranda Priestly would be proud! Nigerian stars and fashion enthusiasts brought their A-game to the Lagos premiere of The Devil Wears Prada sequel. From Stephanie Coker’s structural FRUCHÉ moment to Akin Faminu and Idia Aisien’s breathtaking looks, it was a night of high-fashion and pure Nigerian sophistication.
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Idia Aisien in a black croc-skin strapless dress, Akin Faminu in a cowrie shell embellished vest, and Stephanie Coker in a monochrome coat dress at the premiere.

Idia Aisien in a black croc-skin strapless dress, Akin Faminu in a cowrie shell embellished vest, and Stephanie Coker in a monochrome coat dress at the premiere.

We really hope you are not tired of hearing this, because Nigerians continue to make a strong case for themselves at movie premieres. There is always something to look at, something to admire, something that makes you pause for a second. The premiere of the sequel to “The Devil Wears Prada” was no exception.

Even Miranda Priestly might have raised an eyebrow.

On hosting duties was Stephanie Coker, and she stepped out in a black-and-white look by Fruché. that felt carefully put together from every angle. Her floor-length coat dress played with contrast beautifully — one side a clean white, the other a deep satin black. Sharp lapels framed a plunging neckline, while a structured bow at the waist gave the look shape and a bit of character.

Stephanie Coker posing in a FRUCHÉ black and white split-tone coat dress with neon green heels and a dark green mini bag.

Stephanie Coker posing in a FRUCHÉ black and white split-tone coat dress with neon green heels and a dark green mini bag. Photo Credit: Stephanie Coker/Instagram

Then she added a touch of colour with pointed neon green heels, a choice that immediately lifts the look. A dark green quilted mini bag followed, paired with a dainty diamond-link necklace resting softly along her collarbone.

Her caption read: “Miranda Priestly would look up from her desk, say nothing, and that would be enough. Truly an honour to host the premiere of such an iconic movie that shaped the careers and fashion of so many of us women and men. The shoes? Also Miranda approved.”

See how guests stepped out for the premiere of “The Devil Wears Prada” sequel.

Idia Aisien

 

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A post shared by IDIA AISIEN (@idia.aisien)

Stephanie Coker

Akin Faminu

 

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A post shared by Dr. Akin Faminu (@akinfaminu)

Diana Eneje

 

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A post shared by Diana Eneje (@diana_eneje)

 

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A post shared by BellaNaija Style (@bellanaijastyle)

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