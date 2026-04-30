Nigerian Stars Showed Up in Style for The “Devil Wears Prada 2” Premiere

We really hope you are not tired of hearing this, because Nigerians continue to make a strong case for themselves at movie premieres. There is always something to look at, something to admire, something that makes you pause for a second. The premiere of the sequel to “The Devil Wears Prada” was no exception.

Even Miranda Priestly might have raised an eyebrow.

On hosting duties was Stephanie Coker, and she stepped out in a black-and-white look by Fruché. that felt carefully put together from every angle. Her floor-length coat dress played with contrast beautifully — one side a clean white, the other a deep satin black. Sharp lapels framed a plunging neckline, while a structured bow at the waist gave the look shape and a bit of character.

Then she added a touch of colour with pointed neon green heels, a choice that immediately lifts the look. A dark green quilted mini bag followed, paired with a dainty diamond-link necklace resting softly along her collarbone.

Her caption read: “Miranda Priestly would look up from her desk, say nothing, and that would be enough. Truly an honour to host the premiere of such an iconic movie that shaped the careers and fashion of so many of us women and men. The shoes? Also Miranda approved.”

See how guests stepped out for the premiere of “The Devil Wears Prada” sequel.