Simone Ashley Joins Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway & Emily Blunt in “Devil Wears Prada 2”

Bridgerton star Simone Ashley has been cast in The Devil Wears Prada 2, joining original stars Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway in the fashion drama sequel.
Bridgerton” star Simone Ashley is officially stepping into the world of high fashion as she joins the cast of “The Devil Wears Prada 2,” alongside returning stars Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt, and Stanley Tucci. Kenneth Branagh and Lucy Liu are also confirmed as new additions to the cast.

Ashley, who is best known for her roles as Kate Sharma in Netflix’s “Bridgerton,” Indira in Disney’s “The Little Mermaid,” and as part of the cast of “Sex Education,” shared her excitement with a stylish nod on Instagram, posting a red high heel emoji that subtly confirmed the news.

The upcoming sequel to the 2006 hit film will revisit Miranda Priestly (played by Meryl Streep), the sharp and formidable editor-in-chief of a leading fashion magazine. This time, she’s navigating a rapidly shifting media landscape as the print industry faces steep decline. Adding to the tension is her former assistant Emily Charlton (Emily Blunt), who is now a top executive at a luxury advertising firm, and their paths are about to cross again in an intense competition for relevance and revenue.

David Frankel returns to direct the sequel, with Aline Brosh McKenna reprising her role as screenwriter. Wendy Finerman and Karen Rosenfelt also return as producers, bringing continuity to a franchise that remains one of fashion cinema’s most iconic.

Filming kicked off on June 30, and the film is set to be released on May 1, 2026. It’s still a bit of a wait, but with Simone Ashley now part of the mix, our excitement just went up several notches.

