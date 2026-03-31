Godson Chinonso: A Guide To Having A Bridgerton-Themed Wedding in Nigeria

If you are like me, a Bridgerton fanatic, you have probably imagined a wedding like Daphne’s, Kate’s, or Francesca’s. Something whimsical that captures the charm of 19th-century Regency-era England. And if you’ve entertained this fantasy while living in Nigeria, your hopes have probably been dashed more than once. But you know what? Maybe not.

I have designed a few steps on how to have a Bridgerton-themed wedding in Nigeria, and if you follow these steps and plan carefully, by this time next year, you could successfully host your own Bridgerton-themed wedding right here in Nigeria. Are you with me?

First, find an uncle who lives in a mansion with a compound large enough to fit at least twenty cars. Next, buy pastel-coloured flowers. A truck full, if possible. Every fence, every gate, and a Versace or big luxury logo proudly displayed on the entrance must be hidden beneath flowers. White draped fabric should cover the rest of the interior. Hang vintage lanterns among the flowers and along the gate. Use pastel napkins for the tables. Install a fountain that flows from the statue of your grandfather, Olayinka the Great, maybe?. If such a statue does not exist, commission one. That is simply the price you pay for the Bridgerton wedding of your dreams.

The corridors of the house should be lined with pictures of you and your impending groom. There should be so many that the place could easily be mistaken for a museum.

And how could I forget? Before any decorations begin, repaint the house. Nigerian mansions are rarely painted in soft pastels; wealthy men often favour bold colours or stark white, perhaps to lighten their crimson sins. Beg your uncle. Bribe him. Promise a private performance by traditional dancers if you must. Eventually, he will give in. When he does, paint the house in warm pastel tones: baby pink, lilac, and sky blue. The people of the 19th century would be proud.

Each table should have candles at its centre, preferably red and vaguely French. The air should smell faintly of eucalyptus. Vintage mirrors must be placed in every nook and cranny of the house, so Lady Chiamaka and Lord Emeka can catch a glimpse of themselves at the slightest turn. After all, they are the stars of the show.

Inside the venue, add at least ten extra chandeliers. Do not forget that there will be a traditional dance, not the bride-groom dance entrance o. A traditional ball. When you raise your eyes mid-waltz, you should see crystal chandeliers, perhaps twenty of them, watching over your love and silently testifying to the lengths you went to create your dream wedding.

Let that thought encourage you to be a little more extravagant. Buy crystal chandeliers.

Now, the outfits of the day should also match the theme. This is where things get tricky. The moment your mum hears that you’re getting married, she has probably already prepared several sets of iro and buba and other traditional attire for herself and her guests across twenty-five different groups. So imagine telling her that she and everyone else should show up in empire-waist gowns, gloves, and feathered headpieces, or waistcoats in the case of your father. You might just give them high blood pressure.

Instead, take the easier route: Afro-fusion. For the women, they can pair their iro and buba with elegant fascinators or gloves. The men can wear their agbada with an English hat, or style the agbada as a regal outer jacket layered over a matching waistcoat, tailored trousers, and boots. After all, Nigerians are known for adding flair to everything, culture included.

Your choice of music matters. Local songs will be appreciated, but the setting should be a full orchestra or a string quartet. Think Asake‘s Red Bull Symphonic Performance. Whatever is worth doing is worth doing well. Make friends with the violinist, she’s in charge of the musicals for that day. She can make or break your wedding.

Go through the Bridgerton song playlist and select the songs of your choice. I strongly suggest “Give me everything” by Archer Marsh as the top pick of the day. It can come in when you are about to kiss your groom. (Remember Colin and Penelope in the carriage? This was the song that brought about the magic in that scene. Not Collins fingers.)

Lastly, you can test to see if luck is on your side. Send an Email to Vogue, begging them to come down to Nigeria and cover your wedding. The subject of the Email should be “Bridgerton Themed wedding in Nigeria.” I bet they’ll be impressed.