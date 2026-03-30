Simi and Adekunle Gold’s Love and Music Synergy Over The Years

To make good music, there has to be a connection between the singer and the producer. There must be a symphonic connection among everyone involved in the music process. When that connection is achieved, not only would good music be produced, but also a timeless classic. There have been many music duos across different genres who have made timeless music, but it becomes even more special when they are united in love. They make music that comes from the heart, as two lovers having a conversation, vulnerable to each other and making music that touches. This is the synergy between Simi and Adekunle Gold, which has allowed them to give us good, timeless music. They are not only married in love; they are also married in music.

Since Adekunle Gold has already teased another music coming with Simi, let’s look at some of the timeless music that Simi and Adekunle Gold have made together over the years.

Simi is mixing every song I drop this year btw! — BIG FISH (@adekunleGOLD) February 21, 2024

Simi mixed my vocals on coco money, iyawo mi atata! ❤️ — BIG FISH (@adekunleGOLD) July 23, 2025

Look What You Made Me Do

When two lovers are deeply in love, every day feels like a new day to confess love to each other. This is how it feels whenever Adekunle Gold and Simi make a love song. When Adekunle Gold released the process of making Look What You Made Me Do ahead of the release of Tio Tequila, you know they make music that stays for centuries.

Bites The Dust

When two partners are good at making music, they just create things. In Bites The Dust, Simi and Adekunle Gold created a scenario between two lovers having an argument. This is the sort of creativity that flows when the connection is not forced, but genuine.

No Forget

This was probably the song that confirmed the rumour when it was going around. Adekunle Gold and Simi released No Forget in 2017, and the song was so good. What better way to announce your relationship than through your creativity?

Promise

Simi and Adekunle Gold announced their wedding with a song. They just had to do that. It’s the best possible way to announce how you have sealed a union with the person who would not only improve your life but also your art.

By You



Love is beautiful when it is curated by intentional people. Adekunle and Simi have always believed in the love they have for each other. In By You, they used music to show and express to us how long they’ve been together, imagining and creating a good life. It does not matter how long or short it takes; what matters is that they are both committed to being in love, and making music about being in love.

Balance

Again, when two lovers are good at making music, they can just create things. In Balance, they did just that.

Woman

Adekunle Gold has said it many times that Simi mixes and engineers his songs. In Woman, it was also beautiful to hear Adekunle Gold’s voice on a song by Simi, not as a feature but as ad-libs.

Ariwo Ko

You can also hear Simi’s voice on Adekunle Gold’s Ariwo Ko, right?