This Children’s Day, Meet Some Dance Groups Giving Vulnerable African Children Access to Home and Hope

It’s easy to look away when you aren’t affected by a tragedy. It’s easy to feel disconnected from the issues of displacement or homelessness if you or someone close to you hasn’t experienced them. Thousands of children live in harsh environments, many of whom are without parents. These kids often end up becoming products of the unfavourable circumstances they grow up in. It’s easy to look away from their struggles, that’s if you manage to even notice them.

However, instead of looking away, some individuals across Africa have chosen to take action for these displaced children—those living in slums and ghettos, facing life without parental support. Rather than allowing these children to become products of unkind environments or to spend their childhoods mired in negative memories, these people have decided to create and build a better future for them. Instead of simply building orphanage homes, they adopt entertainment as a strategy to probably distract the children from thinking about their circumstances and stay happy. From Nigeria, Uganda, Ghana and others, there are several children’s dance groups for children living in ghetto and slums and who have lost their parents. They dance, play, attend school and have a place to call home.

For this Children’s Day, let’s look at some of the children’s dance groups in Africa.

Ghetto Kids

Founded by Dauda Kavuma, Ghetto Kids began, albeit unplanned, in Kampala as a response to the realities many children in Uganda’s ghettos face daily. Through dance, Kavuma created a safe space where children could learn, perform, and dream beyond their immediate environment. It started as a small initiative and became a global phenomenon after their dance video went viral in 2014. Since then, they have performed on international stages, and become one of Africa’s most recognised children’s groups—all while continuing to support children through education and shelter. They are set to perform with Shakira at the 2026 FIFA World Cup Final Halftime Show.

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Masaka Kids Africana

Masaka Kids Africana was founded in 2013 by Suuna Hassan, who was once an orphan, and his wife, Madina Hassan. They aim to give vulnerable children a home, an education, and a reason to smile. It began with just a handful of children in Masaka and has grown into a full community supporting hundreds through dance, music, drama, and school. Their joyful videos have earned them millions of followers globally, but at the heart of it all remains a mission to raise children in love and possibility.

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Dream Catchers Academy

Founded in 2014 by choreographer and social entrepreneur Seyi Oluyole, Dream Catchers Academy was established to provide girls from underserved communities in Lagos with a safer and brighter future through the arts. What started as a small dance initiative has now evolved into a comprehensive academy that offers housing, education, and creative training for girls, many of whom come from challenging backgrounds. Through dance, drama, music, and digital storytelling, Dream Catchers has garnered a global audience and received recognition from celebrities and international media. However, its greatest achievement remains the creation of a space where young girls can dream boldly and pursue those dreams.

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Afronitaaa’s Dance School For Kids

Afrostar Kids Academy was founded in 2024 by Ghanaian dance star Afronitaaa. It aims to “train future stars (kids) between the ages of 3years to 12years who are passionate about dance.” After building her own reputation as one of Ghana’s most exciting dancers, Afronitaaa turned her attention to children, creating a space where kids can learn dance while also being taught discipline and given a community. In just a short time, the academy has already attracted hundreds of children, showing that for many young Ghanaians, dance could be a language of possibility.