Jenifer Lewis Treats the Spirit Tunnel Like Her Personal Stage on The Jennifer Hudson Show

You know Jenifer Lewis still got it, right?

The veteran actress steps into The Jennifer Hudson Show Spirit Tunnel with no hesitation, walking into a brightly lit backstage corridor lined with cheering crew members on both sides. A pink neon sign glows at the far end of the hallway as she immediately breaks into rhythm, turning her entrance into something far from ordinary.

Dressed in a bright red turtleneck layered under a sheer black flowing jacket, paired with loose red trousers finished with bold faux-fur cuffs at the ankles, she moves with full confidence. Her voluminous Afro, gold hoop earrings, silver chain necklace and bold red lip bring sharp character to her look as she smiles, claps, and engages the staff along the way.

The hallway comes alive with a chant from the crew, clapping in sync as they call out: “I don’t want nobody messing with me in these streets.” The response follows in unison: “And ain’t nobody got time for that! Haha! Ain’t nobody got time for that!” Jenifer Lewis keeps pace with it all, swinging her arms, stepping to the beat, and feeding off the call-and-response as she moves forward.

Midway through, she stops for two clean high kicks straight toward the camera, drawing loud reactions from the staff before continuing her strut down the corridor. By the time she reaches the end, the Spirit Tunnel feels less like an introduction and more like a shared celebration between Jenifer Lewis and everyone lining the walls.

Watch below