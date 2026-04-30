Mary J. Blige Owns the Spirit Tunnel in a Blazer Dress and Thigh-High Boots

Mary J. Blige stepping into the Spirit Tunnel? Yeah, it was never going to be a regular entrance.

From the second she appears — black blazer dress, thigh-high boots, sunglasses firmly in place — you already know she’s about to have fun with it. And she does. Immediately.

She’s moving to the beat like it’s second nature. A little two-step, shoulders in sync, walking and dancing at the same time. The outfit moves with her, the boots keeping time as she goes. And she’s not ignoring anyone either — she’s pointing at people, laughing, blowing kisses, giving just enough attention to make every interaction count.

And the crowd gave her plenty to respond to. Lined on both sides, they sang a custom welcome song, danced, clapped and celebrated her all the way through. “Pump it up in the tunnel ’cause we got Mary J. Blige, you know we love her! She’s an icon, so we gotta turn her up! Join the celebration, congregation, at the happy place, a joy to circulate… for Miss Mary J., let’s get it!” You could hear Mary laughing and saying “thank you” as she made her way forward, clearly enjoying every second of it.

Watch her dance below