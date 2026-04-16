Ayra Starr Walked Through The Jennifer Hudson Spirit Tunnel Like That Girl

Oh girl! Ayra Starr is really that girl! You just need to see how she stepped through the spirit tunnel of The Jennifer Hudson Show like the hallway belonged to her. From the very first second, Ayra had that smooth, confident strut that sat somewhere between catwalk confidence and someone enjoying their favourite song. Every step felt in rhythm, every movement perfectly in sync with the mood around her.

The corridor was lined with fans and crew members cheering her on in a full vibe line, clapping and singing as she made her way to the stage. And not just any chant either. They gave her a personalised soundtrack, singing, “Ayra Starr! She got us all turning up! And the turn-up here at JHud! Wait! We hope she feels the love! Hey! Hey! It’s Ayra Starr! At the JHud, it’s Ayra Starr!” If there is a sweeter way to welcome a guest, we would like to see it.

Then there was the outfit. Ayra wore a plum-coloured latex midi dress with a high neckline that hugged beautifully and gave a glossy finish from every angle. It was bold, sleek and exactly the sort of fashion choice she carries so well. She paired it with black platform heels that made her walk even more striking, while silver bangles and drop earrings added that extra touch.

Her hair was styled in a full high ponytail with soft curls framing her face, moving with every step as she danced her way down the corridor. Soft glam makeup and glossy lips finished it all off with ease.

What made the whole clip so fun to watch was how present she was in it. Ayra played along with the crowd, adding little hand movements, shoulder rolls and bright smiles as she walked through the tunnel. By the time she reached the “On Air” doors and stepped onto the purple carpet, it already felt like a full performance before the interview had even started.

One thing about Ayra Starr, she knows how to make an entrance. Whether it is on stage, on a red carpet or in a studio hallway, she always gives people something fun to talk about