Connect with us

BN TV Movies & TV

Ayra Starr Walked Through The Jennifer Hudson Spirit Tunnel Like That Girl

BN TV Movies & TV

Halle Bailey & Regé-Jean Page Just Made the Spirit Tunnel Their Runway

BN TV Living Movies & TV

Tolu Odukoya Just Had the Realest Conversation About Love, Pressure & Growth on Dear Ife Series

BN TV Inspired Movies & TV Scoop

MTV Staying Alive Foundation's Shuga Shorts Lab Delivers Northern Light | Watch

BN TV Movies & TV Scoop

Zendaya’s Spirit Tunnel Dance Is One You’ll Want to Replay!

BN TV Music Scoop

Are They Family or Not? Watch Osas Ighodaro & Johnny Drille Clear the Air

BN TV Movies & TV Scoop

Dear Ife’s Latest Episode Explores Faith, Identity and Love Across Beliefs | Watch

BN TV Movies & TV Scoop

From “Mirrors and Reflections” to “Where Love Lives”: 5 Bimbo Ademoye YouTube Films to Watch Now

BN TV Cuisine Scoop

Bake This Moist Chocolate Fudge Cake for Easter | You’ll Thank Yourself

BN TV Movies & TV Scoop

Watch DJ BigN Open Up About the Day He Was Shot & Everything That Followed on "OffAir with Gbemi & Toolz"

BN TV

Ayra Starr Walked Through The Jennifer Hudson Spirit Tunnel Like That Girl

Ayra Starr marks her US daytime television debut with a rhythmic entrance through the Jennifer Hudson Show’s spirit tunnel. Wearing a glossy, plum-coloured latex midi dress, the Nigerian singer navigates a coordinated fan chant and a choreographed corridor walk.

Avatar photo

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Photo Credit: Ayra Starr/Instagram

Oh girl! Ayra Starr is really that girl! You just need to see how she stepped through the spirit tunnel of The Jennifer Hudson Show like the hallway belonged to her. From the very first second, Ayra had that smooth, confident strut that sat somewhere between catwalk confidence and someone enjoying their favourite song. Every step felt in rhythm, every movement perfectly in sync with the mood around her.

The corridor was lined with fans and crew members cheering her on in a full vibe line, clapping and singing as she made her way to the stage. And not just any chant either. They gave her a personalised soundtrack, singing, “Ayra Starr! She got us all turning up! And the turn-up here at JHud! Wait! We hope she feels the love! Hey! Hey! It’s Ayra Starr! At the JHud, it’s Ayra Starr!” If there is a sweeter way to welcome a guest, we would like to see it.

Then there was the outfit. Ayra wore a plum-coloured latex midi dress with a high neckline that hugged beautifully and gave a glossy finish from every angle. It was bold, sleek and exactly the sort of fashion choice she carries so well. She paired it with black platform heels that made her walk even more striking, while silver bangles and drop earrings added that extra touch.

Her hair was styled in a full high ponytail with soft curls framing her face, moving with every step as she danced her way down the corridor. Soft glam makeup and glossy lips finished it all off with ease.

What made the whole clip so fun to watch was how present she was in it. Ayra played along with the crowd, adding little hand movements, shoulder rolls and bright smiles as she walked through the tunnel. By the time she reached the “On Air” doors and stepped onto the purple carpet, it already felt like a full performance before the interview had even started.

One thing about Ayra Starr, she knows how to make an entrance. Whether it is on stage, on a red carpet or in a studio hallway, she always gives people something fun to talk about

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php