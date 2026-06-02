MC Turkish Hair Transplant Clinic Brings World-Class Hair Restoration to Lekki, Lagos

Hair loss is one of the most common yet least openly discussed challenges facing men and women across Nigeria today. It affects confidence, identity, and quality of life — and for too long, those seeking a genuine, lasting solution have had to

travel thousands of miles to find one. MC Turkish Hair Transplant Clinic was built to end that. And now, with the opening of its new Lekki clinic, it is bringing the gold standard of hair restoration medicine closer to home.

The Science and Artistry of Hair Restoration

MC Turkish Hair Transplant Clinic is not simply a cosmetic service — it is a medically rigorous, aesthetically refined practice built on the globally recognized expertise of Turkish hair restoration. Turkey is widely acknowledged as the world leader in hair transplantation, producing techniques, specialists, and outcomes that set the benchmark for the rest of the

world. MC Turkish Hair Transplant was founded to bring that benchmark to Nigeria.

At the heart of the clinic’s philosophy is a belief that great hair restoration is both science and artistry. Every procedure is designed to meet the highest international standards of safety, precision, and aesthetics — delivered by a team of experienced, internationally trained specialists who understand that no two patients are alike. Treatment plans are

entirely personalized, accounting for each patient’s hair type, loss pattern, scalp condition, and desired outcome.

The result is hair that looks, feels, and grows exactly as it should — because it is yours.

Comprehensive Hair Restoration: A Full Spectrum of Solutions

MC Turkish Hair Transplant offers one of the most complete menus of hair and scalp restoration treatments available in Nigeria today, serving both men and women across a wide range of needs and conditions.

Hair Transplantation — FUE & DHI

The clinic’s flagship offering is surgical hair transplantation using two of the most advanced techniques in modern medicine: Follicular Unit Extraction (FUE) and Direct Hair Implantation (DHI). Both techniques involve the precise harvesting and reimplantation of individual hair follicles from donor areas to areas of thinning or loss, producing results that are permanent, completely natural in appearance, and undetectable.

FUE and DHI are performed with exceptional precision and minimal downtime. Crucially, both techniques leave no linear scarring — meaning patients are free to wear their hair at any length with complete confidence. All procedures are carried out under local anesthesia, require no sutures, and allow for same-day discharge.

Beard Transplant

For men seeking a fuller, more defined beard, MC Turkish Hair Transplant offers beard transplantation using advanced follicular techniques and pigmentation methods. The procedure creates the appearance of thicker, denser hair with immediate visual impact —and, like all transplant procedures at the clinic, delivers permanent, natural results.

Eyebrow Restoration

Thinning or sparse eyebrows — whether due to over-grooming, medical conditions, or natural loss — can significantly affect facial balance and expression. The clinic’s eyebrow restoration service offers fully customized shaping and follicular restoration, designed to create natural, aesthetically refined brows that frame the face beautifully and

harmoniously.

PRP Treatment — Platelet-Rich Plasma Therapy

Platelet-Rich Plasma (PRP) therapy is one of the most clinically validated non-surgical treatments for hair loss. The procedure involves drawing a small amount of the patient’s own blood, processing it to concentrate the growth factors, and injecting it directly into the scalp. These growth factors stimulate dormant follicles, improve scalp health, and

encourage stronger, thicker hair growth over time. PRP is an excellent standalone treatment for early-stage hair loss and a powerful complement to surgical transplantation.

Mesotherapy

Mesotherapy is a targeted, non-surgical treatment that delivers a bespoke cocktail of vitamins, minerals, and growth-stimulating agents directly into the scalp via microinjections. The therapy nourishes hair follicles at their root, improves circulation to the scalp, and actively combats the hormonal and nutritional factors that drive hair thinning and loss. It is a highly effective option for patients looking to strengthen existing hair and slow or reverse progressive thinning without surgery.

Exosome Therapy

Among the most advanced regenerative treatments now available, exosome therapy represents the cutting edge of non-surgical hair restoration. Exosomes — naturally occurring cellular messengers that carry growth signals between cells — are applied to the scalp to trigger deep follicular regeneration, reduce inflammation, and stimulate the growth of new, healthy hair. The therapy is particularly effective for patients with significant scalp damage or those who have not responded fully to other treatments, and it complements both surgical and non-surgical approaches.

The MC Advantage

What sets MC Turkish Hair Transplant apart is not any single treatment — it is the totality of the experience and the consistency of the outcomes. Patients across the clinic’s locations have benefited from:

● No linear scarring, preserving the freedom to wear any hairstyle

● Minimal recovery time, with fewer restrictions and faster return to daily life

● No sutures required, with all procedures performed under local anaesthesia

● Same-day discharge following all procedures

● Natural, permanent results using the patient’s own follicles

● Fully personalised treatment plans, designed around each individual’s unique needs

● A luxury, comfortable clinical environment where every detail is considered

MC Medical Tourism — Your Health Journey, Perfectly Managed

For patients seeking access to the broader world of Turkish medical excellence, MC Medical Tourism offers a fully managed gateway to world-class healthcare in Turkey. Partnering with accredited hospitals and top-tier specialists, MC Medical Tourism provides comprehensive packages covering the full journey from diagnosis to recovery.

Services available through MC Medical Tourism include comprehensive health check-ups, plastic and cosmetic surgery, physiotherapy and rehabilitation, orthopedics and sports medicine, and dental and aesthetic procedures — all coordinated by dedicated patient managers who handle every detail.

Packages are offered across three tiers — Diamond, Gold, and Silver — each designed to ensure a smooth, private, and entirely stress-free experience. All packages include visa assistance, flight tickets, four-day accommodation, airport pickup and transfers, all meals, personalized concierge support, full recovery assistance, and optional tours.

Now Opening in Lekki

Building on the success of its established Abuja clinic and growing Lagos presence, MC Turkish Hair Transplant is proud to announce the opening of a dedicated new clinic in Lekki— one of Lagos’s most dynamic and rapidly growing communities, and a natural home for a clinic that believes every person deserves access to the very best.

The new Lekki clinic will open on June 6, 2026, and is located at Circle Mall, 3 Femi Okunnu Street, Osapa-Lekki, along the Lekki-Epe Expressway, Lagos.

“Hair restoration is deeply personal,” said a spokesperson for MC Turkish Hair Transplant. “It is about far more than hair — it is about reclaiming confidence, restoring identity, and beginning again. Our mission has always been to make that possible for every Nigerian, at a standard that rivals anywhere in the world. Lekki is our next step in that commitment.”

Schedule Your Consultation

The Lekki clinic is now accepting appointments. Consultations are fully personalized and designed to help each patient understand their options, their candidacy for treatment, and the journey ahead.

To book a consultation or learn more about MC Turkish Hair Transplant’s services, contact the clinic by phone at +234 913 874 4444, by email at [email protected], or via Instagram at @mchairtransplant. Further information is available at www.mchairtransplant.com.

The Abuja clinic remains open at the 2nd Floor, Bond Plaza, 60 Lobito Crescent, Wuse 2, Abuja (+234 814 613 3333). For media enquiries, please reach out to MC Turkish Hair Transplant Clinic directly at [email protected] or +234 913 874 4444.

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