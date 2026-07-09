Gbubemi Ejeye’s Sculptural Natural Hairstyle Is a Celebration of African Hair Artistry

Excuse us while we spend the next few minutes talking about Gbubemi Ejeye‘s hair.

Some hairstyles deserve a second glance. This one deserves several.

Worn for her birthday photoshoot, Gbubemi’s latest natural hair creation is less about following trends and more about showing just how far creativity can go when natural hair becomes the canvas. It is bold, sculptural and the kind of style that keeps revealing something new every time you look at it.

Instead of a traditional updo, her hair is shaped into oversized rope-like loops that rise from the crown before curving into dramatic circular forms. Nestled between them are rounded afro puffs that add fullness and soften the overall silhouette, creating a beautiful balance between structure and texture. From every angle, the hairstyle looks like a carefully crafted piece of wearable art.

One of our favourite things about it is that it relies entirely on the hair itself. There are no elaborate accessories. No embellishments competing for attention. Just natural texture, thoughtful styling and a whole lot of imagination.

The rest of the beauty look knows exactly when to step back. Soft neutral makeup, defined eyes, glossy nude lips and simple gold earrings frame her face without pulling attention away from the hairstyle. Against the rich red backdrop, every curve and detail of the updo becomes even more striking.

Natural hair has never been limited to twists, braids or sleek buns, and Gbubemi’s latest look is another reminder of that. It is inventive, beautifully executed and the kind of hairstyle that belongs in every natural hair inspiration folder.

Safe to say, we’ll be thinking about this one for a while.

Photo Credit: Gbubemi Ejeye/Instagram