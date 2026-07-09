Connect with us

Beauty Scoop Style

Gbubemi Ejeye's Sculptural Natural Hairstyle Is a Celebration of African Hair Artistry

Beauty Scoop Style

Rita Dominic Wears an Off-the-Shoulder Royal Purple Look You'll Want to Save

Beauty Style

Nancy Isime Just Made Metallic Silver & Pink the Perfect Owambe Colour Combination

Beauty Beauty Look Music Scoop Style

Ayra Starr Pairs a Sculptural Corset With Bold Gold Jewellery in New Look

Beauty Sports

Afro-Martinican Beauty Maureen-Alycia Lucéa-Merlin Wins Miss Martinique 2026

Beauty Scoop Style

Nigeria Has a New Queen! Tamunosoye Karibi George Wins Miss World Nigeria 2026

Beauty Health

MC Turkish Hair Transplant Clinic Brings World-Class Hair Restoration to Lekki, Lagos

Beauty Events Scoop Style

Anok Yai Walked the 2026 Met Gala as the Black Madonna | Here’s a Breakdown of Her Look

Beauty

The Beauty Looks Everyone’s Talking About from the 2026 Met Gala

Beauty Events

An Icon, Reimagined: Estée Lauder Launches the New Double Wear Foundation in Lagos, Nigeria

Beauty

Gbubemi Ejeye’s Sculptural Natural Hairstyle Is a Celebration of African Hair Artistry

Gbubemi Ejeye reimagines natural texture with an extraordinary, crown-like architectural updo. The striking design combines oversized thread-wrapped loops and soft afro puffs, creating a beautiful balance between structure and soft form.
Avatar photo

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Gbubemi Ejeye looking directly at the camera wearing a structural natural hair creation made of large thread-wrapped loops and soft afro puffs.

Gbubemi Ejeye pairs an inventive evening beauty look and a crown-like natural hair statement updo with a strapless orange and black textured outfit.

Excuse us while we spend the next few minutes talking about Gbubemi Ejeye‘s hair.

Some hairstyles deserve a second glance. This one deserves several.

Worn for her birthday photoshoot, Gbubemi’s latest natural hair creation is less about following trends and more about showing just how far creativity can go when natural hair becomes the canvas. It is bold, sculptural and the kind of style that keeps revealing something new every time you look at it.

Instead of a traditional updo, her hair is shaped into oversized rope-like loops that rise from the crown before curving into dramatic circular forms. Nestled between them are rounded afro puffs that add fullness and soften the overall silhouette, creating a beautiful balance between structure and texture. From every angle, the hairstyle looks like a carefully crafted piece of wearable art.

Gbubemi Ejeye in a monochrome portrait posing with silver statement cuffs and a structured thread-wrapped natural hairstyle featuring a tiered halo arch design.

Gbubemi Ejeye wears an avant-garde braided updo style paired with thick metallic bracelets and a textured sequined bodice in a black and white artistic portrait.

One of our favourite things about it is that it relies entirely on the hair itself. There are no elaborate accessories. No embellishments competing for attention. Just natural texture, thoughtful styling and a whole lot of imagination.

The rest of the beauty look knows exactly when to step back. Soft neutral makeup, defined eyes, glossy nude lips and simple gold earrings frame her face without pulling attention away from the hairstyle. Against the rich red backdrop, every curve and detail of the updo becomes even more striking.

Natural hair has never been limited to twists, braids or sleek buns, and Gbubemi’s latest look is another reminder of that. It is inventive, beautifully executed and the kind of hairstyle that belongs in every natural hair inspiration folder.

Safe to say, we’ll be thinking about this one for a while.

Gbubemi Ejeye framing her face with golden bangles to highlight her minimalist neutral makeup look and textured afro puff updo hairstyle against a deep red studio backdrop.

Gbubemi Ejeye models a creative traditional African threaded hair design paired with glossy nude lips, gold earrings, and matching thick bracelets.

 

Photo Credit: Gbubemi Ejeye/Instagram 

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php