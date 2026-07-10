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Watch the Exact Moment Rema Switched From the Old Nigerian National Anthem to “Kelebu”

At Remaland in Paris, Rema led thousands in the old Nigerian National Anthem before switching without warning into “Kelebu,” sending the crowd into instant chaos. Nobody in that building saw it coming.
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Photo Credit: Rema/Instagram

Did you see what Rema did in Paris?

If you were at Remaland on Saturday night, you already know. And if you were not, sit down, because this one is worth talking about. Rema stood centre-stage beneath a massive winged raven sculpture and started leading the entire arena in the old Nigerian National Anthem. Thousands of people, in Paris, singing along, completely locked in. It was already a moment. And then he pulled the rug from under everyone.

Without a single warning, the anthem cut away and “Kelebu” came in, brass, bass line, and all. The crowd lost their mind and the mood flipped in a heartbeat. We are talking instant screaming, jumping, pure disbelief, the kind of reaction that tells you nobody in that building had any idea it was coming. A live horn section walked out through smoke, a giant bat took over the backscreens, flags went up everywhere, phone lights blurred across the arena, and just like that, Paris became one massive dance floor.

The transition lasted maybe two seconds. The talking about it will last a lot longer. Rema knew exactly what he was doing, and Paris felt every single second of it.

Watch below

 

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A post shared by REMA (@heisrema)

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