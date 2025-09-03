Rema’s ‘Kelebu’ Is the High-Speed Dance Anthem We All Needed

Everything is moving at lightning speed. A man galloping furiously on horseback, a motorcyclist racing past in a blur, even the danfo bus careering down the highway at breakneck pace. In Rema‘s “Kelebu” music video, there’s simply no time to catch your breath.

Inside a bustling salon, both the hairdresser and her client are dancing frantically whilst getting hair done. Painters drop their brushes to join in, lifting their legs one after the other in perfect sync with the pounding beat. Even a bride, still clutching her bouquet and trailing her wedding gown, can’t resist moving her arms in rapid circular motions. Everyone, and we truly mean everyone, has caught the fast-paced fever that defines this visual feast.

If you’re hoping for a moment’s pause, you’re in the wrong place. This isn’t about slow, romantic swaying or gentle head-nodding. Keep up or get left behind, because if your moves don’t match the frantic pace, your dance partner will quickly find someone who can handle the heat.

“Kelebu,” Rema’s latest single, is pure high-octane Afrobeats designed to get people moving from the very first beat. The track revolves around the repetitive “Kelebu” chant that works like a hypnotic call to action, pulling listeners into its whirlwind of celebration.

The song weaves together Nigerian street language, pulsating Afro rhythms, and references to the good life. Lines celebrating movement and fun stretch from Nigeria to Mozambique, making it clear that this track was built for dancing, no matter where you are in the world.

The accompanying video perfectly mirrors this relentless pace. Rema himself is constantly in motion, surrounded by a cast of characters who simply can’t—and won’t—stand still. It’s controlled chaos at its finest, where every frame pulses with movement and nobody gets a moment to breathe.

Watch below and see if you can keep up with the beat.