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Afrobeats Meets Amapiano as Rema & Tyla Headline FIFA World Cup Opening Ceremony

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Afrobeats Meets Amapiano as Rema & Tyla Headline FIFA World Cup Opening Ceremony

Rema and Tyla are confirmed to perform at the 2026 World Cup opening ceremony in Los Angeles. This major milestone highlights the global influence of Afrobeats and Amapiano across the United States this summer.
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Rema and Tyla confirmed for the 2026 FIFA World Cup opening ceremony performance in Los Angeles.

Nigerian star Rema and South Africa’s Tyla are set to perform at the 2026 FIFA World Cup opening ceremony at the Los Angeles Stadium on 12 June 2026.

Don’t you just love it when the worlds of music and football come together? There is something truly special about the way a massive stadium anthem can unite fans from every corner of the globe, and for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Africa is taking centre stage. FIFA has officially confirmed that Rema and Tyla are set to headline the opening ceremony in the United States, ensuring that the sounds of Afrobeats and Amapiano lead the world’s biggest sporting conversation.

The ceremony is scheduled for 12 June 2026 at the Los Angeles Stadium. Designed to celebrate the cultural diversity of the host nation, the event will see Rema and Tyla joining a star-studded lineup that includes Katy Perry, Future, Anitta, and LISA. This Los Angeles showcase is one of three major opening celebrations across North America, with additional events planned for Mexico City and Toronto.

The African excellence doesn’t stop at the opening ceremony, either. Burna Boy is making history as a featured artist on the official 2026 FIFA World Cup theme song. Titled “Dai Dai“, the track sees him collaborating with the legendary Shakira, who returns to the World Cup fold following her iconic 2010 anthem. The collaboration is expected to be a massive global hit, blending Burna’s distinct sound with Shakira’s world-renowned pop style. The full track is expected to drop on 14 May 2026.

So, while you are getting ready to cheer your teams on and support your favourite players, don’t forget to get your groove on with the music. We have no doubt that Rema and Tyla will perform awesomely, providing the perfect vibes for the world’s biggest football party.

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