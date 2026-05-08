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Afrobeats Meets Football! Burna Boy Joins Shakira for the Official 2026 FIFA World Cup Song “Dai Dai”

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Afrobeats Meets Football! Burna Boy Joins Shakira for the Official 2026 FIFA World Cup Song “Dai Dai”

Shakira and Burna Boy have collaborated on “Dai Dai,” the official song for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The Afrobeats-Latin fusion track, filmed at the Maracaná Stadium, is scheduled for a global release on 14th May 2026, ahead of the tournament in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.
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A side-by-side collage of Burna Boy and Shakira, the artists behind the official 2026 FIFA World Cup song titled "Dai Dai

Shakira and Burna Boy have partnered for the official 2026 FIFA World Cup song, “Dai Dai”. The track, which serves as the lead anthem for the tournament in the United States, Canada, and Mexico, is scheduled for a global release on 14th May 2026.

The countdown to the 2026 FIFA World Cup is officially on, and from 11th June 2026 to 19th July 2026, football fans all around the world will be glued to their screens for the largest edition of the tournament yet. But before then, we have a song that we will be jamming to—as a matter of fact, we are already jamming to it. The “Queen of World Cup Anthems,” Shakira, is back, and this time she has teamed up with our very own African Giant, Burna Boy, for the official 2026 FIFA World Cup song titled “Dai Dai.”

Both artists shared a 67-second teaser in a joint Instagram post filmed at the Maracaná Stadium in Rio de Janeiro. In the clip, Shakira appears on the pitch wearing a yellow top and blue skirt while holding the “Trionda,” the official match ball for the 2026 tournament.

The song pulls together Caribbean rhythms, Latin pop, and Burna Boy’s Afrobeats sound into something built for stadium singalongs, football celebrations, and those moments when entire crowds start chanting together without needing instructions. It also mirrors the international spirit of the tournament itself, with the United States, Canada, and Mexico serving as host nations.

The full song arrives globally on 14th May 2026, but the teaser alone already has people online singing the “Oe, oe, oe” chorus. The track also moves between English and Spanish lyrics centred around unity and togetherness,

The full song is scheduled for a global release on 14th May 2026. While we have only heard snippets so far, the chorus featuring the classic football chant “Oe, oe, oe” alongside English and Spanish lyrics about unity has already gained significant traction online. Shakira, who previously delivered anthems like “Waka Waka (This Time for Africa)” in 2010 and “La La La” in 2014, expressed her excitement on social media, saying: “From Maracaná Stadium, here is ‘Dai Dai,’ the FIFA World Cup Official Song 2026. Coming 5/14. We’re ready!” FIFA also shared the clip, echoing the sentiment with a simple: “We’re ready!”

And Burna Boy is not the first Nigerian artist to step into the World Cup spotlight either. Davido also featured on the 2022 tournament anthem, but this latest collaboration pushes Afrobeats even further into the centre of football’s biggest stage.

With 48 teams set to compete for the first time in World Cup history, “Dai Dai” already sounds like the sort of song that will follow fans from viewing centres to cars, watch parties, stadiums, and celebrations long after the final whistle.

Watch below

 

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A post shared by Shakira (@shakira)

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