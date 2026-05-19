Ricky Adelayitar, Endurance Grand and More Star in Award-Winning Ghanaian Film “The Fisherman” | Watch Trailer

Before you make your cinema plans, there is one film you need to know about. “The Fisherman,” the Ghanaian comedy that won Ghana its first ever official selection at the Venice International Film Festival, is now in Nigerian cinemas and the trailer is finally here for Nigerian audiences.

“The Fisherman” tells the story of Atta Oko, a retired traditional fisherman whose life takes an unexpected turn when he is paired with a sarcastic talking fish. Together with his three quirky associates — Shasha, Kobina, and Emmanuel — they set off on a whimsical adventure to Accra, chasing the dream of owning a boat while navigating the clash between tradition and the modern world. It is warm, funny, and culturally rich.

Written and directed by Ghanaian-American filmmaker Zoey Martinson in her feature debut, the film is produced by Kofi Owusu–Afriyie and Korey Jackson for Luu Vision Media, and executive produced by Emmy-nominated Nigerian-American actress Yvonne Orji. The cast includes Ricky Adelayitar, William Lamptey, Kiki Romi, Adwoa Akoto, and Princess Fathia Nkrumah, with Nigerian dancer and content creator Endurance Grand bringing serious star power to the screen, and Nigerian comedian Dulo Harris voicing the talking fish.

The film’s festival run speaks for itself. “The Fisherman” made history as Ghana’s first official selection at the 81st Venice International Film Festival, where it won the prestigious UNESCO Fellini Medal. It went on to win Best Narrative Feature at the American Black Film Festival, Best Ghanaian Film at the REFFA Awards, and earned a nomination for Outstanding International Motion Picture at the NAACP Image Awards. Closer to home, director Zoey Martinson won Best Director at the Africa International Film Festival in Lagos, with the award presented by David Oyelowo.” The Fisherman” is now in Nigerian cinemas from 15 May 2026.

Watch the trailer below.