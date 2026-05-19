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Ricky Adelayitar, Endurance Grand and More Star in Award-Winning Ghanaian Film "The Fisherman" | Watch Trailer

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Ricky Adelayitar, Endurance Grand and More Star in Award-Winning Ghanaian Film “The Fisherman” | Watch Trailer

Award-winning Ghanaian comedy The Fisherman, directed by Zoey Martinson and executive produced by Yvonne Orji, arrives in Nigerian cinemas on 15 May 2026. The film won the UNESCO Fellini Medal at the 81st Venice International Film Festival and follows retired fisherman Atta Oko on a whimsical adventure to Accra alongside a sarcastic talking fish.
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Director Zoey Martinson and the cast of the Ghanaian comedy adventure film The Fisherman posing together on the blue carpet at the movie's official Lagos premiere.

The award-winning cast and crew of The Fisherman bring festival glamour to the blue carpet during the film’s official Lagos premiere celebration. Photo Credit: The Fishermen/Instagram

Before you make your cinema plans, there is one film you need to know about. “The Fisherman,” the Ghanaian comedy that won Ghana its first ever official selection at the Venice International Film Festival, is now in Nigerian cinemas and the trailer is finally here for Nigerian audiences.

“The Fisherman” tells the story of Atta Oko, a retired traditional fisherman whose life takes an unexpected turn when he is paired with a sarcastic talking fish. Together with his three quirky associates — Shasha, Kobina, and Emmanuel — they set off on a whimsical adventure to Accra, chasing the dream of owning a boat while navigating the clash between tradition and the modern world. It is warm, funny, and culturally rich.

Written and directed by Ghanaian-American filmmaker Zoey Martinson in her feature debut, the film is produced by Kofi OwusuAfriyie and Korey Jackson for Luu Vision Media, and executive produced by Emmy-nominated Nigerian-American actress Yvonne Orji. The cast includes Ricky Adelayitar, William Lamptey, Kiki Romi, Adwoa Akoto, and Princess Fathia Nkrumah, with Nigerian dancer and content creator Endurance Grand bringing serious star power to the screen, and Nigerian comedian Dulo Harris voicing the talking fish.

Ghanaian-American director Zoey Martinson holding a phone while sitting on a couch next to lead actor William Lamptey during a behind-the-scenes script review session for the film The Fisherman.

Filmmaker Zoey Martinson goes over production notes with lead character Atta Oko, played by William Lamptey, on the set of the award-winning comedy The Fisherman. Photo Credit: The Fishermen Film/Instagram 

The film’s festival run speaks for itself. “The Fisherman” made history as Ghana’s first official selection at the 81st Venice International Film Festival, where it won the prestigious UNESCO Fellini Medal. It went on to win Best Narrative Feature at the American Black Film Festival, Best Ghanaian Film at the REFFA Awards, and earned a nomination for Outstanding International Motion Picture at the NAACP Image Awards. Closer to home, director Zoey Martinson won Best Director at the Africa International Film Festival in Lagos, with the award presented by David Oyelowo.” The Fisherman” is now in Nigerian cinemas from 15 May 2026.

Watch the trailer below.

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