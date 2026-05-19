A Nigerian Artist’s Touch: Mesoma’s Quilts Enhances Finnish Consulate’s Collection

Mesoma Hammida Onyeagba, a Nigerian artist, along many milestones has made a significant mark in New York City with her unique quilt art. Her recent creation has been acquired by the Finnish Consulate General and is now proudly displayed in their residence. This marks a notable achievement as one of the first art pieces/quilts by a Nigerian artist to be included in their collection.

Mesoma is an interdisciplinary artist based in the New York/New Jersey area, who explores painting, textiles, and fashion-based art. Drawing from her Nigerian heritage, Onyeagba transforms discarded fabrics into cherished artifacts that carry histories, memories, and personal narratives.

With a BFA from the University of Ottawa 2022 and an MFA from the School of the Art Institute of Chicago (SAIC) 2024, Onyeagba redefines traditional notions of beauty by advocating for the

appreciation of upcycled art and aesthetics.

This caught the eye of the Wife of the Consulate General, Jaana Sareva who recognized its artistic merit and cultural significance. The acquisition of the two quilt works highlights the Consulate’s commitment to diversity and inclusion in the arts.

Mesoma’s work not only represents a personal triumph but also serves as a bridge between cultures, celebrating Nigerian artistry on an international stage. This achievement is a testament to her talent and dedication, paving the way for more diverse representation in art collections worldwide. Her works have been featured in solo and group exhibitions across the U.S and internationally, including at the Ely Center of Contemporary Art, Arts14c, and Ottawa Art Gallery, TEDxUTAustin etc Her art is also held in private collections, including at The Bunker Artspace in West Palm Beach.

Onyeagba has been recognized with awards such as the Municipal Art League Fellowship Award and the Suzanne Rivard-Le Moyne Award. Her work has been highlighted in publications such as 1883 Magazine, Create! Magazine, New American Paintings, MFA Annual Issue, Vanguard News Nigeria, Business Insider and Yale Daily News. You can view more of her artworks

at www.mesomaonyeagba.com.

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