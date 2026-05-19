Connect with us

Arts

A Nigerian Artist’s Touch: Mesoma’s Quilts Enhances Finnish Consulate’s Collection

Arts Features

Four Nigerian Writers Shortlisted for 2026 Commonwealth Short Story Prize

Arts Inspired Scoop

Proud Moment! Ken Nwadiogbu Wins the 2026 Young Generation Art Award in Berlin

Arts Events

The Macallan Deepens Cultural Relevance by Supporting Emerging African Artists

Arts

Afrobeats to the World Exhibition Reopens, Inviting More Visitors Into the Story of a Global Sound

Arts Promotions

Launching KESSA - The New Generation of African storytellers

Arts Inspired Scoop Sports

Yinka Ilori Is the Designer Behind AFCON 2025’s Man of the Match Trophy

Arts Events

Anthony Azekwoh Brings His Viral Wedding-Inspired Collection to Life

Arts Events News Promotions

Beeta Art Festival Returns This December For Its 5th 'Connected Voices' Edition in Abuja

Arts Events Music News Promotions

Amma Abena Invites You to Pause: An Intimate First Listen of Paddle to Your Resting Place, Her Sophomore EP

Arts

A Nigerian Artist’s Touch: Mesoma’s Quilts Enhances Finnish Consulate’s Collection

Avatar photo

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Mesoma in her studio surrounded by her paintings and quiltworks

Mesoma Hammida Onyeagba, a Nigerian artist, along many milestones has made a significant mark in New York City with her unique quilt art. Her recent creation has been acquired by the Finnish Consulate General and is now proudly displayed in their residence. This marks a notable achievement as one of the first art pieces/quilts by a Nigerian artist to be included in their collection.

Mesoma is an interdisciplinary artist based in the New York/New Jersey area, who explores painting, textiles, and fashion-based art. Drawing from her Nigerian heritage, Onyeagba transforms discarded fabrics into cherished artifacts that carry histories, memories, and personal narratives.

A Photo of a quilt and its presentation by the wife of the Finnish Consulate General

With a BFA from the University of Ottawa 2022 and an MFA from the School of the Art Institute of Chicago (SAIC) 2024, Onyeagba redefines traditional notions of beauty by advocating for the
appreciation of upcycled art and aesthetics.

This caught the eye of the Wife of the Consulate General, Jaana Sareva who recognized its artistic merit and cultural significance. The acquisition of the two quilt works highlights the Consulate’s commitment to diversity and inclusion in the arts.

Mesoma’s work not only represents a personal triumph but also serves as a bridge between cultures, celebrating Nigerian artistry on an international stage. This achievement is a testament to her talent and dedication, paving the way for more diverse representation in art collections worldwide. Her works have been featured in solo and group exhibitions across the U.S and internationally, including at the Ely Center of Contemporary Art, Arts14c, and Ottawa Art Gallery, TEDxUTAustin etc Her art is also held in private collections, including at The Bunker Artspace in West Palm Beach.

Above: Quilt 1 displayed in the Guest Room, 2026

Above: Quilt 2 displayed in the Conference Room, 2026

Onyeagba has been recognized with awards such as the Municipal Art League Fellowship Award and the Suzanne Rivard-Le Moyne Award. Her work has been highlighted in publications such as 1883 Magazine, Create! Magazine, New American Paintings, MFA Annual Issue, Vanguard News Nigeria, Business Insider and Yale Daily News. You can view more of her artworks
at www.mesomaonyeagba.com.

Mesoma Poses with one of her acquired quilt in Mrs Jaana’s home, 2026

Sponsored Content

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php